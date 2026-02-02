Piramal Pharma Solutions Introduces Tablet-in-Capsule Capabilities

The project was initiated at the Piramal Pharmaceutical Development Services (PPDS) site in Ahmedabad. Within just five months, the site team completed a successful tech transfer to Piramal's commercial manufacturing site in Pithampur inclusive of development of the three tablets to be encapsulated.

Piramal's extensive experience with integrated programs was essential to this project's success. The tech transfer teams at Ahmedabad and Pithampur supported a seamless transition throughout development and scale-up, while integrated program managers ensured any obstacles to timing were overcome. Collaboration among quality control and validation teams at both sites guaranteed the product's safety and efficacy, ultimately helping deliver an innovative therapy to patients in need.

Traditional capsules contain a mixture of active pharmaceutical ingredient(s) (API) and excipients in a two-piece hard shell, typically in bead, pellet, or powder form. While these capsules offer fast absorption and ease of use, they often limit patient dosing flexibility and control, making them less suitable for therapies with complex delivery mechanisms.

Tablet-in-capsule technology offers developers a unique solution wherein different active ingredients are formulated into their own separate tablets or minitablets. The tablets are then placed together into a single capsule shell. By applying distinct coatings to minitablets, drug developers can achieve versatile release profiles of the same or different drugs. This approach also allows incompatible active ingredients to be combined into one capsule, providing patients a simplified way to limit dosing frequency and improve medication adherence.

"By enabling dual actives in the same capsule or dual-release profiles within a single capsule, our tablet-in-capsule technology provides unmatched dosing flexibility and release control, accelerating timelines for developers and simplifying dosing for patients," said Brad Gold, Ph.D., Head of Global Formulations R&D at Piramal Pharma Solutions and Member of Piramal's Science Collective. "Because each drug is optimized in its own tablet or minitablet, this technology can also enhance formulation stability and medicine personalization."

Tablet-in-capsule technology has transformed the way the pharmaceutical industry has tailored drug product development toward meeting patient needs. By incorporating this approach into its formulation offering, Piramal further demonstrates its commitment to patient-centric solutions.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn| Facebook | X

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

