Piramal Pharma Solutions' Grangemouth, UK Facility Successfully Delivers 1,500th ADC Batch

This significant milestone demonstrates the facility's advanced capabilities, operational efficiency, and technical expertise.

With this achievement, Piramal strengthens its leadership position in delivering critical bioconjugate therapies to patients in need.

MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), is proud to announce the completion of the 1,500th antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) batch at its dedicated bioconjugate development and manufacturing facility in Grangemouth, UK. With the 1500th batch representing a commercial oncology ADC batch, this milestone highlights the Company's cutting-edge capabilities and unwavering commitment to Patient Centricity.

The Grangemouth site team celebrates the completion of the 1,500th ADC batch

For over two decades, Piramal Pharma Solutions has been a global leader in ADC development and manufacturing. As the first FDA-approved ADC CDMO and the first CDMO to commercially manufacture an ADC, Piramal demonstrates unmatched proficiency in this segment.

Piramal leverages this expertise to provide a comprehensive range of integrated ADC solutions from Grangemouth, spanning from proof-of-concept studies to clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing. These capabilities make the site an essential part of the ADCelerate™ program, Piramal's rapid, integrated phase I ADC program. With seamless tech transfers supported by strong Program Management, Technical, and Quality teams, the program combines the specialized capabilities at Grangemouth with those across Piramal's global network to streamline the path from R&D to GMP production.

Building on Piramal's history of ADC leadership, Grangemouth has developed hundreds of unique bioconjugates and has now successfully manufactured 1,500 ADC batches, including clinical, commercial, and non-GMP batches. But the facility isn't just backed by legacy; it's also supported by the Science Collective's subject matter experts, who provide technical insight and strategic direction to guide projects to success.

In alignment with Piramal's commitment to quality, Grangemouth maintains a strong regulatory record, including accreditations from the US FDA and MHRA. With its unparalleled expertise and advanced solutions, the facility enables Piramal to deliver lifesaving bioconjugate therapies to patients in need with speed, precision, and quality.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

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About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

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