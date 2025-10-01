Pharmaceutical Packaging Market worth $364.11 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Raw Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal), Type (Plastic Bottles, Blisters, Caps & Closures, Labels & Accessories, Prefilled Syringes), Drug Delivery, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to reach USD 364.11 billion by 2030 from USD 174.85 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical packaging market across primary and secondary applications has experienced substantial growth, primarily because safety, efficacy, and compliance requirements are becoming increasingly stringent across oral, injectable, and topical drug delivery formats. The growing global demand for patient-friendly, tamper-evident, and sustainable packaging means we have to develop new packaging options that protect integrity, stability, and dosages while also maintaining compliance with regulatory expectations, and the trends are shifting toward new drug formulations and personalized medicine. Commonly used products such as plastic bottles, blister packs, prefillable syringes, vials, and tubes are designed to deliver some of the most critical and sought-after performance attributes, including barrier protection, sterility, ease of use, and extended shelf life in challenging storage and transportation conditions. A key market driver is the emphasis on recyclable and sustainable packaging systems backed by regulatory authorities and the pharmaceutical sector's focus on achieving carbon-neutral and circular economy initiatives. Further, advancements in smart packaging technologies, including RFID-enabled tracking, digital dose reminders, and connected care devices, offer patient adherence, supply chain transparency, and reduced medicine waste. This illustrates that pharmaceutical packaging is extending beyond compliance and protection to consider innovation, safety of patients, and sustainability in worldwide health care markets.

Plastic bottles are set to form the largest segment by type during the forecast period

Plastic bottles are the largest segment by type during the forecast period. Plastic bottles are expected to remain the largest segment in the pharmaceutical packaging market in terms of value during the forecast period. Their dominance is supported by wide applications in packaging tablets, capsules, oral liquids, and OTC medicines. Plastic bottles have many benefits, including their lightweight nature, durability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility in design. The increasing incorporation of child-resistant and tamper-evident closures offers increased patient safety and regulatory compliance, helping to drive plastic bottle demand. New formulations of resin and barrier technologies are improving moisture and oxygen resistance with plastic bottles, allowing them to be used in more sensitive pharmaceutical formulations as well. With the development of sustainable and recyclable plastics, plastic bottles can remain the primary choice in global pharmaceutical packaging.

Primary packaging is estimated to be the largest segment by packaging type during the forecast period

In the pharmaceutical packaging sector, primary packaging commands the largest share. Primary packaging primarily functions to protect drug formulations from various threats while maintaining sterility, stability, and a drug product's suitability for patient use. This section mainly comprises formats, including vials, blister packs, ampoules, and prefillable syringes. The growth in biologics, vaccines, and injectable therapies is also increasing the demand for new sterile primary packaging formats on the market. For example, regulations to protect patients from harm, and to track and report changes to the drug product, implementing design features to provide added protection against counterfeiting, and shelf life extensions of drug products will help support the primary packaging segment of the pharmaceutical packaging market. As part of this, the advancement of smart primary packaging and technology, such as digital smart blister packs for monitoring adherence, and RFID-enabled vials, demonstrates that innovation is extending the function of primary packaging beyond maintaining containment and better informing the market that smart primary packaging is on the rise.

Plastic is projected to be the most in-demand material for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period

In terms of value, plastics continue to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging market in terms of raw materials. Their multifunctionality in different packaging formats, bottles, blisters, caps, closures, and flexible films makes them an invaluable resource in the industry. Plastic is also exceptionally flexible, lightweight, reasonably priced, and safer than alternatives compared to other types of containers. Continuing to evolve with new grades of plastics—cyclic olefin polymers (COP) and cyclic olefin copolymers (COC) designed for injectable drug packaging—expands their use in the high-cost setting. Moreover, the increased regulatory scrutiny on sustainability is pushing packaging manufacturers to use recyclables and bio-based plastics, which reinforces plastics' continued leadership in the pharmaceutical packaging market.

North America is projected to be the largest segment by region during the forecast period

During the forecast period, North America is projected to have the largest market share of pharmaceutical packaging in terms of value. North America's leading position is supported by a large and aging population, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, and high per capita healthcare spending in the region. The US remains the primary driver of demand, with strong domestic pharmaceutical production and continuous investments in advanced packaging technologies, particularly for biologics and specialty drugs. Packaging companies will be regulated on safety, sterility, and sustainability by many agencies, such as the FDA and USP, requiring these companies to be creative. North America continues to be a leader in adopting digital-enabled packaging technologies, such as serialization and track-and-trace systems, as required under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Schott AG (Germany), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), and BD (US), which are some major players in the pharmaceutical packaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion to strengthen their market position.

