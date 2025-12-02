Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market worth $0.77 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market by Grade (API-NaCl, HD-NaCl), Application (Injectables /Intravenous Solutions, Dialysis, Oral Rehydration Salts, Hemofiltration Solutions, Mechanical Cleansing Solutions), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The global pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market is estimated to be valued at USD 0.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 0.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 0.59 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 0.77 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Trends & Insights:

New supply opportunities are being developed in Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East by investments in the healthcare infrastructure and an increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities. Regular inspection of production based on GMO production and high purity level encourages the substitution of industrial-grade salts with pharmaceutical-grade ones. Processes of purification, like MVR and recrystallization, enhance the efficiency and quality of operations. Moreover, strategic alliances, localization of production to minimize dependency on imports, and enhancements to the reimbursement process contribute to the market's long-term growth.

Asia Pacific led the global pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market, with a share of 66.3% in 2024

By grade, the HD-NaCl segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2025–2030) in terms of value.

By application, the dialysis segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 - Pages

The pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for IV fluids, injectables, dialysis solutions, and oral rehydration therapies, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as CKD and dehydration disorders. The growth of pharmaceutical and biologics production worldwide, particularly in the Asia Pacific and emerging markets, has increased demand for high-purity sodium chloride.

By grade, the API-NaCl segment accounted for a significant market share in 2024

The second-largest grade is API-NaCl, which is required in pharmaceutical formulations, tablet production, oral rehydration salts, and other excipient applications where a precise chemical composition and low impurity content are needed. Although HD-NaCl is prevalent in high-volume sterile applications, API-NaCl is essential in regulated drug production and research and development activities.

Injectables/Intravenous solutions accounted for the second-largest share of the pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market in 2024

The injectables/intravenous solutions application held the second-largest share of the pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market in 2024, driven by the increasing number of surgeries, trauma, and critical care treatments worldwide, which has led to consistent demand for sterile saline formulations. Sodium chloride is also required as an isotonicity-correcting and stabilizing excipient in increased production of biologics, vaccines, and parenteral drugs.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market in 2024

Europe held the second-largest share of the pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market in 2024, due to its well-developed healthcare system and the robustness of major pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing plants. Chronic diseases are also prevalent in the region, with an aging population that is rapidly advancing, which requires dialysis and IV therapies. Tight regulatory requirements within EMA and high levels of uptake of GMP-certified production generated a uniform demand for high-purity sodium chloride. Additionally, the presence of established reimbursement systems and government expenditure on critical care therapies helps to ensure consistent and sustained consumption.

Key Players

The pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market comprises major players, such as K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Germany), Dominion Salt (New Zealand), Morton Salt, Inc. (US), and Salinen Austria AG (Austria). Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride market.

