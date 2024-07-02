Persidera and MainStreaming's alliance trailblazes a new era of media and digital broadcasting distribution

ROME, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persidera, the leader in the market of media services for independent national TV and radio broadcasters, and MainStreaming, a leading company in media distribution services, proudly announce the launch of a strategic collaboration.

The agreement will allow Persidera's customers to benefit from top-level distribution services on an Edge Video Delivery Network, appropriately integrated into the new services provided by Persidera for HbbTV and OTT streaming delivery.

Persidera and MainStreaming

"Our alliance is a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating market transformation and leading a new era in digital media distribution. We facilitate the migration to the internet, enabling a smooth transition of large TV audiences from satellite, cable, and terrestrial networks to IP-based streaming networks. As broadcasters shift to streaming-first services, this trend is set to expand," said Antonio G. Corrado, CEO of MainStreaming.

Through MainStreaming's innovative Intelligent Media Delivery Platform® (iMDP), designed to ensure full control over the entire workflow of the distribution process, Persidera will be able to guarantee the highest quality of service and meet every type of service demand across different digital platforms.

"Our alliance allows us to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the sector and to provide the most advanced, reliable, and engaging viewing experiences possible. The integration of our new end-to-end Media services with Mainstreaming's IMDP platform creates significant added value for our current and future customers, redefining the standards of the media broadcasting landscape," said Guido Fermetti, COO of Persidera.

Through this agreement, Persidera and MainStreaming position themselves in the market with a unique offering for innovation and quality in media distribution services and mark a starting point for revolutionizing the streaming experience, leveraging the most advanced technologies to provide extraordinary viewing experiences.

About Persidera

Persidera is the leading national Digital Terrestrial Network Operator for independent publishers. It offers innovative solutions in the media sector, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability for its services.

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming® is an intelligent media delivery company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process. MainStreaming solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452583/Persidera_and_MainStreaming.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452597/MainStreaming_Logo.jpg