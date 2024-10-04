Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Hit USD 12.70 Billion by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=211750966

Browse in-depth TOC on "Peritoneal Dialysis Market"

241 - Tables

66 - Figures

252 - Pages

In this report, the peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented on the basis of offering, modality, disease indication, end user and region.

The peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis machines, solution bags, catheters, transfer sets, other peritoneal dialysis products and services on the basis of offerings. Peritoneal dialysis solution bags accounted for the largest share of global PD market, as daily dialysis dictates the need for multiple bag consumption by every patient. In nature, as consumables, they require constant replenishment to meet demand and thus are constantly in high demand. Their very low cost and wide availability make them readily used in advanced and developing countries lacking the proper health facilities. CAPD, a "bag alone" service that uses solution bags without dependency on equipment, is another significant contributor to this market. PD machines, meanwhile, are expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of innovations that make treatment convenient enough to be done overnight with minimal intervention. In an era when patients and providers increasingly demand automated and home-based alternatives, APD machines are gaining tremendous popularity, especially in developed regions. Improved patient outcomes and increased awareness are further fuelling the demand for PD machines, putting the machinery in a great position to experience rapid market growth.

The peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) on the basis of modality. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) holds the largest market share of peritoneal dialysis market. CAPD is not expensive because, unlike hemodialysis, it does not require technical personnel or heavy machines, and long periods of hospitalization; thus, it is much less costly in contrast with the others when patients undergo treatment with them. Its cost-effectiveness makes CAPD an economically viable choice for both patients and health care systems. CAPD does indeed lower overhead costs that the healthcare facilities incur, especially in less developed regions with strained resources. With ready-to-use consumables like solution bags, CAPD smoothes the efficient use of healthcare resources for continuation of treatment. The cost burden on patients being much lower, health systems can use their resources much more effectively and thus reach a larger segment of the population in need. These cost benefits come coupled with the simplicity and autonomy that CAPD lends to patients, which have been mainly driving a continuous increasing trend in its adoption into a mainstay of the global peritoneal dialysis market.

The peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into end-stage renal disease, acute kidney injury and other disease on the basis of disease indication. End-stage renal disease holds the largest share in the global peritoneal dialysis market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Increasing incidence of diabetes and hypertension serve as some of the significant risk factors that contribute to renal failure. As the prevalence of these chronic conditions increases across different parts of the world, more people have been developing ESRD and requiring renal replacement therapies such as dialysis. Diabetes and hypertension may lead to chronic and progressive damage to the kidneys, hence the need for effective management options such as peritoneal dialysis. In comparison with in-center hemodialysis, this modality has an added advantage to the patient in that it allows home-based treatment, giving the patient more flexibility and choice.

The peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals & independent dialysis centers and other end user on the basis of end user. Home care settings accounted for the largest share in the global peritoneal dialysis market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Home care for dialysis saves patients a lot of time and incurs lesser costs because frequent hospital visits can be very tiring for patients and also costly. With home dialysis, most of the costs associated with hospitals, such as transportation and facility fees, are washed away, and it becomes quite economical for patients and health care. Cost-effectiveness, is most important in managing chronic diseases like end-stage renal disease. Additionally, home care treatment schedule can be more flexible and adjusted to the individual needs, without the burden on the healthcare facilities or health care resources at large.

The peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa and GCC Countries on the basis of geographic region. North America holds the largest share of the peritoneal dialysis market in 2023. North America, has a well-developed healthcare system that can be described as having high technology and extensive medical facilities. With these sorts of robust infrastructures, peritoneal dialysis services are thus delivered efficiently so that the patients are provided with good quality care and latest innovations in their treatment. Its hospitals and clinics are supplied with high-end apparatuses and facilities to ensure effective management and monitoring of dialysis procedures. Furthermore, the availability of well-trained care providers who specialize in nephrology increases the result outcome as they can handle various cases that are peculiar to individuals. Such an advanced healthcare scenario facilitates the adoption of peritoneal dialysis with the discovery and development of newer ideas since this continuously aids in improving the standards of treatment protocols and technologies. Over time, this creates patient-friendly therapies with improved quality of life, thus throwing North America in an even more dominant position in the global peritoneal dialysis market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=211750966

Prominent players in this market include Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Davita Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Diaverum AB (Sweden), Medionics (Canada), Newsol Technologies (Canada), Apollo Dialysis Pvt Ltd (India), U.S. Renal Care, Inc. (US), Northwest Kidney Centers (US), Relavo (US), Mitra Industries Pvt Ltd (India), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), AMECATH (Egypt), Polymedicure (India), Huaren Pharmaceutical (China), AWAK Technologies (Singapore), Innovative Renal Care (US), Romsons (India), SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Renax Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Advin Health Care (India).

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. (US):

Baxter has developed a strong brand as well as from highly clinically superior products, such as IV therapies and infusion pump solutions. R&D facilities for the group exist in Belgium, Sweden, India, Italy, Germany, China, Japan, and the US. In 2023, its kidney care division registered net sales in the amount of USD 4.453 million, and its contribution to the total revenue was 30.1%. In 2022, Baxter started strategic review to improve stockholder value by offering selling and carve-out opportunities. In January 2023, the company announced some key strategic steps; one of them was to spin out Kidney Care as an independent, standalone, and publicly traded kidney care company named Vantive. Baxter also agreed to simplify the company, adjust its supply chain to operate more efficiently, and consider alternatives for its BPS business. In August 2024, Carlyle agreed with the takeover of its Kidney Care segment by Baxter; that marked the end of creating Vantive. With these alterations, Baxter is focusing toward hospital solutions and connected care and is trying to make the business model streamlined through an aligned strategy that positions toward innovation and ultimately delivers value to the stakeholders.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG (GERMANY):

Fresenius Medical Care is one of the largest peritoneal dialysis players in the world. The company differs according to its comprehensive portfolio of dialysis products, remarkable R&D, and presence around the globe. The company operates through 42 facilities in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa, keeping a focus on partnership and agreement to seek further opportunity. Fresenius puts emphasis on the advanced dialysis products of renal therapies in developing the treatments for kidney disease. This further reinforces its market position. It focuses on purchases and acquisitions as well, as in the case of acquiring InterWell Health in 2022, which guides the drive towards innovation. The company operated 4,116 dialysis clinics at year-end 2022. Fifteen percent of U.S. patients are being treated in a home setting, increasing to 25% by 2025. Fresenius invests its R&D in innovative products, regenerative medicines, and the use of digital technologies such as data analytics and remote monitoring to optimize dialysis care.

MEDTRONIC PLC (IRELAND):

Medtronic Plc has some of the world's fastest-moving markets with a requirement for constant innovation in order to stay at the top. This brings about the focus of its R&D on advancing technology, improving existing products and developing less invasive solutions for emerging markets. The company participates in hundreds of clinical trials per year in order to meet the demand for clinical and economic evidence with a view to reducing costs for patients and their hospital stays. The company focuses on developing new therapies, extending the use of existing products, and co-operation with third parties to take advantage of innovation and improve the lives of patients. For instance, Medtronic in partnership with Davita launched Mozarc Medical an independent firm that would revolutionize kidney health through patient-centered technology solutions in April 2023.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Hemodialysis Market

Home Healthcare Market

Urology Devices Market

Medical Supplies Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Get access to the latest updates on Peritoneal Dialysis Companies and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg