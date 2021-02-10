Perimeter Security Market Worth $ 396.99 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research
10 Feb, 2021, 14:15 GMT
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Perimeter Security Market" by Components (System and Service), by Vertical (Commercial & Services, Industrial, Infrastructure, Government, and Others), by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Perimeter Security Market was valued at USD 156.16 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 396.99 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.35% from 2021 to 2028.
Global Perimeter Security Market Overview
An increase in the number of perimeter intrusions, leading to property damage and data theft is mainly driving the market. The risks and incidences of terrorist assaults, illegal entry, and infiltration have raised in recent years. As the number of perimeter intrusions is growing day-by-day, the demand for perimeter protection is also arising to safeguard the perimeter from unauthorized access that may result in property damage. This increasing perimeter intrusion has initiated organizations to be more threat-aware, which has displayed the most prominent factor to drive the perimeter security market.
The major players in the market are Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Southwest Microwave, Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, CIAS Elettronica, Senstar Corporation, PureTech Systems, Inc..
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Perimeter Security Market On the basis of Component, Vertical, and Geography.
- Perimeter Security Market by Components
- System
- Service
- Perimeter Security Market by Vertical
- Commercial & Services
- Industrial
- Infrastructure
- Government
- Others
- Perimeter Security Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
