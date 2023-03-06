Perimeter Security Market to be Worth $132.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global perimeter security market size is expected to reach USD 132.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing insecurities among civilians and the rising illegal activities, such as planned crimes, thefts, smuggling, and human trafficking, have led to a rise in the adoption of perimeter security systems. Technological proliferation has led to the growth of smart cities and smart infrastructure. Owing to this, the implementation of security systems at commercial complexes, entertainment hubs, and public sites is on the rise. The integration of security systems with the internet and the latest mobile devices has made surveillance easier. The latest technology has also led to the introduction of infrared, microwave, radar, and seismic sensors.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The system integration & consulting services segment dominated the market in 2022 and is estimated to generate high revenue by 2030.

System integration & consulting services help businesses create opportunities to drive high performance and accelerate business innovation; thereby creating growth opportunities for the segment.

The demand for perimeter security systems arises in the energy sector for securing power plants and protecting them against external threats and technology misuse, especially in nuclear power plants. In an attempt to enhance security, organizations install internet-based and automated security systems.

Increasing concerns regarding public security & safety, growing demand for spy cameras, and rising adoption of IP cameras are driving the video surveillance systems segment.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing infrastructure developments.

Read 216-page market research report, "Perimeter Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By System (Access Control Systems, Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems), By Service, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Perimeter Security Market Growth & Trends

The video surveillance systems segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the large-scale investments in smart infrastructure projects by various nations. The global need to improve safety and security across many industries is considerably contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the preceding decade, the surveillance market has changed due to significant advances in cloud hosting and video surveillance software. The alarms & notification systems are expected to grow at a slow pace in the market over the forecast period. The maintenance & support systems are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the next eight years. Perimeter security systems are expected to find major applications in the transportation end-use segment.

The growth in terrorist threat and cross-border intrusions has forced governments to enact strict regulations regarding national safety, leading to market expansion. The fast-paced development of smart cities and smart infrastructure in Europe and the U.S. is one of the key factors driving the market. The government increasingly favors installing various security systems in strategic sites. Technological development related to automation has accelerated the adoption of the latest methods, such as video analytics and aerial drones, to produce better results.

Perimeter Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global perimeter security market based on system, service, end use, and region

Perimeter Security Market - System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Access Control Systems

Alarms & Notification Systems

Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Barrier Systems

Active Barriers



Passive Barriers

Others

Perimeter Security Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

System Integration & Consulting

Risk Assessment & Analysis

Managed Services

Maintenance & Support

Perimeter Security Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

Perimeter Security Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Perimeter Security Market

Axis Communications AB

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

Optex, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Puretech Systems

Senstar Corporation

Delta Scientific Corporation

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Cias Elettronica Srl

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Video Analytics Market - The global video analytics market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 22.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for intelligent security surveillance systems, which can be used for estimating key trends and deriving patterns, is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, increasing concerns over public safety and the use of video analytics in criminal investigations are positively impacting demand for video analytics solutions.

The global video analytics market size is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 22.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for intelligent security surveillance systems, which can be used for estimating key trends and deriving patterns, is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, increasing concerns over public safety and the use of video analytics in criminal investigations are positively impacting demand for video analytics solutions. Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market - The global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market size is projected to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced security systems across various business domains is expected to boost the growth. In addition, rising adoption of mobile payment solutions and demand for integrated AFIS solutions are expected to fuel the expansion.

- The global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market size is projected to reach by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced security systems across various business domains is expected to boost the growth. In addition, rising adoption of mobile payment solutions and demand for integrated AFIS solutions are expected to fuel the expansion. Night Vision Device Market - The global night vision device market size is expected to reach USD 10.05 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of night vision devices for civil applications such as construction sites, camping, firefighting, and monitoring has notably benefitted the market in the past few years. In addition, increased use of advanced technologies such as imaging intensifier and thermal imaging in security and surveillance devices has stimulated the market growth in commercial sector.

Browse through Grand View Research's Electronic Security Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.