PEEK Market worth $2.14 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "PEEK Market by Reinforcement Type (Glass Filled, Carbon Filled, Unfilled), Processing Method (Extrusion, Injection Molding), End User (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", PEEK market is projected to grow from USD 1.50 billion in 2025 to USD 2.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

PEEK is a highly versatile and durable thermoplastic polymer recognized for its outstanding resistance to high temperatures, chemicals, and mechanical stress. Its unique combination of properties makes it an ideal material for critical applications across sectors like aerospace, automotive, medical, oil and gas, and electrical and electronics. PEEK can be processed through injection molding and extrusion methods, and is available in various reinforcement forms, including unfilled, glass-filled, and carbon-filled types, allowing customization based on end-use requirements. The market for polyether ether ketone is witnessing strong growth, driven by the rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials that can enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and extend the lifespan of components.

The glass-filled PEEK segment is expected to account for the largest share of the polyether ether ketone market by reinforcement type during the forecast period in terms of volume.

By reinforcement type, the glass-filled PEEK segment is estimated to have the largest market share by volume. Glass-filled PEEK is expected to account for the largest share of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market in terms of volume during the forecast period due to its enhanced mechanical properties and a wide applicability across various industries. By incorporating glass fibers into the PEEK matrix, the material gains improved strength, stiffness, and dimensional stability compared to unfilled PEEK, making it highly suitable for demanding applications. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics, and oil and gas prefer glass-filled PEEK components because they can withstand high mechanical loads, resist wear, and maintain performance in harsh operating conditions. Moreover, glass-filled PEEK offers an excellent balance of cost and performance, making it a more economical choice for structural and semi-structural applications than carbon-filled grades. Its growing use in producing connectors, insulators, bearing cages, and structural parts further supports its rising demand. As industries increasingly prioritize lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials to meet regulatory standards and improve operational efficiency, the preference for glass-filled PEEK is expected to grow steadily, driving its dominant share in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the electrical & electronics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the electrical & electronics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The electrical & electronics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market during the forecast period due to the material's exceptional properties that meet the high-performance demands of this industry. PEEK's excellent electrical insulating properties, heat resistance, and durability under extreme conditions make it an ideal choice for electrical connectors, cables, sensors, and other electronic components. As electronic devices become more compact, powerful, and energy-efficient, the demand for materials that can withstand high temperatures, resist chemical exposure, and provide consistent performance over time has surged. With its ability to retain structural integrity at elevated temperatures, PEEK is increasingly used in high-temperature connectors, microchip components, and insulators, which are essential for the functionality and longevity of electrical and electronic devices. Moreover, the growing trend of miniaturization and the need for lightweight materials in electronics is further driving PEEK adoption. With continued technological advancements in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial automation, the electrical & electronics sector is poised to lead the PEEK market in terms of growth, significantly contributing to its overall expansion during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. It is expected to account for the largest share of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market during the forecast period due to several key factors. The region has witnessed rapid industrialization, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, driving the demand for high-performance materials in various sectors like automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and medical. The growth of manufacturing and export activities in these countries, combined with an increasing focus on advanced technologies, is fueling the demand for PEEK, especially in applications that require durability, high heat resistance, and chemical stability. Moreover, the expanding automotive industry in the region, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), is significantly boosting the demand for PEEK-based components in thermal management and fuel systems. The healthcare sector in Asia Pacific is also increasingly adopting PEEK due to its biocompatibility for medical implants and devices. The availability of a robust manufacturing base, cost advantages, and increasing investment in R&D by companies in the region further enhance the growth potential of PEEK. As a result, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the PEEK market, accounting for a significant share during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in this market include Victrex Plc. (UK), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Jilin Joinature Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), and Junhua (China).

