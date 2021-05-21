Peak Re Releases 2020 Annual Results and Reports Eight Consecutive Years of Stable growth

Full year 2020 Key Financial Highlights[1]

HONG KONG, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Reinsurance Company Limited ("Peak Re" or "the Company"), the Hong Kong-based global reinsurer, released its 2020 Annual Results today. The Company reported gross written premiums in 2020 rose to USD1,966 million, up from USD1,665 million in 2019, and its net profit grew to USD87.1 million, from USD34.9 million in 2019.

Despite the headwinds of a pandemic and an economic recession, Peak Re remained steadfast in its deep client partnership approach, and has successfully built a robust business portfolio that is increasingly diversified across clients, business lines and geographies. Peak Re reported stable revenue growth in Asia Pacific and strong performance in the Americas and EMEA. In 2020, 61% of the company's revenue (based on gross written premium) was generated from Asia Pacific, 29% from the Americas, and 10% from EMEA, representing an increase of 5.4%, 52.4% and 30.9% respectively when compared to 2019.

"While the events of 2020 have stress tested the reinsurance industry, for Peak Re, it was both a remarkable and successful year. Our resilience and agility enabled us to achieve key milestones and deliver another year of strong results." said Franz Josef Hahn, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Re.

Peak Re's Achievements and Strategic Developments in 2020

Obtained its first-time A3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) with a stable outlook by Moody's

First Hong Kong -based global reinsurer to issue publicly-listed perpetual subordinated guaranteed capital securities

-based global reinsurer to issue publicly-listed perpetual subordinated guaranteed capital securities Completed acquisition of Bermuda -based insurance-linked securities ('ILS") investment specialist Lutece Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary, and rebranded the group into Peak Capital

-based insurance-linked securities ('ILS") investment specialist Lutece Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary, and rebranded the group into Peak Capital Ranked 29 th in S&P Global Rating's Top 40 Global Reinsurance Groups 2020 in terms of net reinsurance premiums written*

in S&P Global Rating's Top 40 Global Reinsurance Groups 2020 in terms of net reinsurance premiums written* Completed second Lion Rock Re Ltd. sidecar transaction which was renewed and upsized to USD77 million

Maintained a six-year track record of over 90% of claims settled within five days

"We expect 2021 will offer many causes for optimism as we enter into a period of steady global recovery. Peak Re is on the journey to build a sustainable future with our partners. With the recovery already underway in Asia, we are looking to our Asia Pacific region to continue outperform other regions and be the growth driver for the broader economy, as well as the insurance industry. This presents significant room for us to further grow in emerging markets where economies are still expanding."

All financial statements in the Peak Re Annual Report 2020 were independently audited by Ernst & Young. To download the full Annual Report, please visit https://www.peak-re.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Peak_Re_Annual-Report_2020_ENG.pdf.

[1] All figures in this release are as of 31 December 2020, unless otherwise stated.

About Peak Re

Peak Reinsurance Company Limited ("Peak Re" or "the Company") is a Hong Kong-based global reinsurance company. Since commencing its operations in 2012, the Company has since grown steadily to rank 29th among global reinsurance groups in terms of net reinsurance premiums written*. In the year ended 31 December 2020, Peak Re reported gross and net written premiums of USD1,966 million and USD1,517 million, respectively. With total equity of USD1,487 million as of 31 December 2020, Peak Re enjoys an "A- (stable)" rating by A.M. Best and an "A3 (stable)" rating by Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's").

Peak Re is authorised by the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41). The Company offers both Property & Casualty ("P&C") and Life & Health ("L&H") reinsurance. It strives to provide clients around the globe with innovative and tailored reinsurance, risk management and capital management solutions.

Fosun International Limited (00656.HK) and Prudential Financial, Inc. hold approximately 87% and 13% of Peak Re via Peak Reinsurance Holdings Limited, respectively.

* Source: S&P Global Ratings' Top 40 Global Reinsurance Groups 2020 by Net Reinsurance Premiums Written

