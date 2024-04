Paper Bag Market to Reach $8.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

As environmental consciousness rises, consumers and businesses alike are shifting towards paper bags made from recycled materials or sourced from sustainably managed forests, reflecting a commitment to reducing plastic usage and supporting environmentally responsible practices.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paper Bag Market by Product Type (Sewn Open Mouth, Pinched Bottom Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Pasted Open Mouth, and Flat Bottom), Price Point (Premium, Medium, and Economy), End User (Agriculture and Allied Industries, Building and Cons, Food and Beverage, Retail, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Merchandise, and Others), and Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032" According to the report, the global paper bag market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $8.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16182

Prime determinants of growth

Environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives are significant drivers of the paper bag market. With increasing concerns about plastic pollution and its detrimental effects on the environment, consumers, businesses, and governments are seeking alternatives that are eco-friendly and sustainable. This heightened awareness has led to a shift from plastic bags toward paper bags, which are biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable resources. As consumers become more conscious of their environmental impact, consumers are actively choosing products and packaging options that align with their values of sustainability. On the other hand, Innovations in material and design are creating significant opportunities for the paper bag market by enhancing the functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal of paper bags. Advanced materials such as reinforced paper and bio-based coatings are making paper bags more robust and suitable for carrying heavier loads, expanding their application across industries beyond traditional retail. In addition, the development of water-resistant coatings enables paper bags to withstand moisture and protect contents during transportation and storage, making them a preferred choice for food delivery and other specialized uses.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2021 $4.8 Billion Market Size In 2031 $8.4 Billion CAGR 5.8 % No. Of Pages In Report 310 Segment Covered Product Type, Price Point, End User, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Environmental Awareness And Sustainability Initiatives Change In Consumer Preferences And Lifestyle Trends Increase In Adoption By Retailers And E-Commerce Platforms Opportunities Innovations In Material And Design Increase In Awareness Of Environmental Issues Restraints Competition From Alternative Packaging Solutions High Production Costs

The flat bottom segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the flat bottom segment held the major share of the market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global paper bag market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to growing concerns about environmental impact, owing to which consumers are seeking eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging. Thus, manufacturers are responding by developing flat-bottom paper bags made from recycled materials or sourced from sustainably managed forests. The pasted open mouth was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. As businesses and consumers prioritize eco-friendly alternatives, pasted open-mouth paper bags are gaining traction due to their recyclability, biodegradability, and versatility across various industries, including agriculture & allied industries, building & construction, food & beverage, retail, chemicals, pharmaceutical, merchandise, and others.

Procure Complete Report (305 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a2b98b4feffdb5a1f8521186ef7a4112

The medium segment to retain its dominance by 2032

By price point, the medium segment held the major share of the market in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paper bag market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As businesses seek to differentiate themselves in competitive markets, customization options play a crucial role in medium-priced paper bags. Brands leverage custom printing, embossing, and unique designs to enhance brand visibility and create memorable experiences for end-user industries. The medium-priced paper bag market is influenced by a combination of sustainability trends, technological advancements, consumer preferences, and economic factors, thereby driving continued growth and innovation within the packaging industry. Premium was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. Premium paper bags are made up of durable material and high-grade paper materials, which include thick and sturdy paperboard, Kraft paper, or specialty papers. The premium paper bag segment includes the use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, such as recycled paper and biodegradable coatings, reflecting the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

The retail segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global paper bag market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With growing environmental awareness, retailers are shifting away from plastic bags toward paper bags, which are biodegradable and recyclable, aligning with consumer values. Another trend is the emphasis on branding and customization, as retailers use paper bags as a platform to convey their brand identity and engage with customers through visually appealing designs and messaging. The chemicals segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. Advancements in paper bag manufacturing technologies, such as water-resistant coatings and barrier materials, are enhancing the suitability of paper bags for packaging a wide range of chemical products, including powders, granules, and liquids.

B2B to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global paper bag market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The versatility and customization capabilities of paper bags help meet the specific packaging needs of businesses. Manufacturers are offering a wide range of paper bag options, including various sizes, strengths, and printing options, to cater to diverse B2B requirements. In addition, the expansion of e-commerce and online purchasing platforms in B2B distribution presents opportunities for paper bag manufacturers to provide packaging solutions tailored to the needs of online sellers and distributors, thus driving the growth of this segment. The B2C segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. The rise of e-commerce platforms and the increase in preference for home delivery services, which require efficient and eco-friendly packaging solutions notably contribute toward the market growth. In addition, advancements in printing technologies allow businesses to customize paper bags with branding, messaging, and designs that resonate with their target audience, creating opportunities for brand differentiation and customer engagement.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16182

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the paper bag market. A growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, driven by increasing awareness of plastic pollution and regulatory measures to reduce single-use plastics, contributes toward the market growth. This trend has led to a significant shift toward eco-friendly packaging solutions such as paper bags across various industries, including agriculture and allied industries, building & construction, food & beverage, retail, chemicals, pharmaceutical, merchandise, and others. Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region of the market in 2022. The increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions is driven by amplified environmental awareness and regulatory measures to curb plastic usage.

Leading Market Players

Mondi Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

International Paper Company

Novolex Holdings, Inc.

Ronpak

United Bag, Inc

Global-Pak, Inc

PaperBag Limited

York Paper Company Limited

Welton Bibby and Baron Limited

The report analyzes these key players in the global paper bag market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Related Report:

Paper Pallet Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-pallet-market-A32188

Growlers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/growlers-market-A16946

Silicone Storage Bags Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silicone-storage-bags-market-A07782

Wine Corks Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wine-corks-market-A09159

Cigarette Paper Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cigarette-paper-market-A07776

Laptop bag Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laptop-bag-market-A08027

Egg Packaging Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-packaging-market-A06380

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg