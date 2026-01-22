Paints & Coatings Market by worth $249.78 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer), Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End-use Industry (Architectural, Industrial), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The paints & coatings market is projected to grow from USD 205.22 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 249.78 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.01% during the forecast period.

Paints & Coatings Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 205.22 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 249.78 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.01%

Paints & Coatings Market Trends & Insights:

The paints & coatings market is projected to witness steady expansion over the forecast period, driven by rising construction activity, industrial manufacturing growth, and continuous innovation in material performance. Paints and coatings are formulated to provide surface protection, durability, and aesthetics across a wide range of substrates. The market growth is fueled by the rising demand from architectural, automotive, industrial, and protective applications, along with regulatory pressure to adopt low-emission and sustainable formulations. The competitive landscape keeps changing due to the technological advances and the changing preferences of the end users who opt for high-performance and eco-friendly solutions.

Asia Pacific dominated the global paints & coatings market in 2024, accounting for a market share of 50.6%, in terms of value.

The epoxy resins segment is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type of in the overall paints & coatings market, registering a CAGR of 5.27%, in terms of value, between 2025 and 2030.

The waterborne coatings segment accounted for the largest share in the overall paints & coatings market in 2024, in terms of value.

The industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.44%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and Akzo Nobel N.V. are identified as key players in the global paints & coatings market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Hempel A/S, Berger Paints India Limited, and Shalimar Paints, among other emerging players, have strong positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders in the paints & coatings market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Paints & Coatings Market"

350 - Tables

60 - Figures

300 - Pages

Repair and renovation works are becoming one of the primary factors that help the paints & coatings market grow, especially in developed countries. Buildings that are becoming old, infrastructures that are getting worn out, and industrial plants that have worked for a long time, all require repainting as well as surface maintenance to restore their look and functioning. Homeowners and property managers pay more for coatings to increase the value of the property, make it more comfortable, and protect the surfaces from further damage. Commercial premises such as offices, shops, and hotels get new paint to keep their brand image and attract customers. Maintenance coatings for infrastructures allow for service life extension at a fraction of the cost, thus avoiding full replacement. Therefore, the demand for paints & coatings is stable since renovation is less dependent on economic changes than new construction.

By technology, the powder coatings segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The powder coatings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the overall paints & coatings market during the forecast period. Powder coatings are known to have an excellent material efficiency level, as any unused powder is collected and used again. Hence, the amount of waste is cut and the cost of raw materials is progressively lowered. Furthermore, contrary to liquid coatings, very few products are lost due to dripping or evaporation. This high efficiency is crucial in the large-scale manufacturing of appliances, metal furniture, and automotive parts. As manufacturers are focusing on cost and resource efficiency, the usage of powder coatings is expected to increase.

By end-use industry, the architectural segment accounts for the second-largest share of the paints & coatings market.

The architectural segment accounted for the second-largest share of the paints & coatings market in 2024. The modern way of living requires that homes and buildings are not only attractive but also simple to clean and maintain. Hence, architectural paints with features such as stain resistance, washability, and dust-repellent properties are gaining popularity. Such coatings make the walls less susceptible to dirt, which leads to a reduction in the frequency of repainting. In flats, offices, and public buildings, the need for cleaning can be kept to a minimum, which results in less expenditure. The demand for such solutions is higher in cities and urban areas, where residents are short of time and value convenience.

Europe was the second-largest market for paints & coatings in 2024.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global paints & coatings market in 2024. Regulations in Europe have a major impact on the paint & coatings industry. Authorities have set up very tight standards for emissions of harmful substances as well as the concentration of hazardous chemicals in building and industrial materials. As a result, the market is moving towards the use of water-based, low-odor, and environmentally friendly products, which manufacturers are forced to supply through investment in clean technologies. Buyers, on the other hand, want to have products that will prevent them from facing the issue of compliance with the law. These rules fueled the possibilities of innovation and replacement demand. Thus, the trend of continuously migrating towards regulated products is driving factors of the paints & coatings market in the European region.

Kay Players

The key players profiled in the report include The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), BASF Coatings GmbH (Germany), and Jotun A/S (Norway) and others.

