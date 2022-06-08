Packaging Supplies Market to Reach US$ 399.5 billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Packaging supplies market is set to flourish at a US$ 248.3 Bn in 2022.The cosmetics industry is anticipated to hold the largest sector in market size and growth. The analysis shows that this segment will flourish at an annual rate above 4%.

NEWARK, Del., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the study at FMI, the packaging supplies market is valued at US$ 248 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 399.5 billion by 2032, growing at a 4.9% CAGR.

The new markets penetrating through the e-retail spaces, enlarging their spaces in the new marketplaces consumes carious type of packaging according to the product. Packaging supplies vendors focus on creating durable and reliable packaging options that can survive multiple environment types, fueling the sales of packaging supplies worldwide.

Adoption of advanced packaging supplies for the future-based easy shipping along with exciting price segments and new packaging options available are pushing the sales of packaging supplies. The government initiatives for spreading awareness around alternative packaging supplies.

Packaging supplies market adoption trends show that the consumption of packaging supplies is from the end users like food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics, enhancing and expanding the packaging supplies market in new regions. The government's research and development space has helped the manufacturing units in creating new, industry-specific packaging supplies solutions.

The growing population, rising economic structures, and changing lifestyles coupled with higher penetration of e-retail across are fueling the sales of packaging supplies, enhancing the packaging experience for packaging supplies.

The new food and beverage packaging systems are helpful in creating better food shipments and are used with three key types of blow molding technology, injection, extrusion, and injection stretch blow molding. This enhances the solution-based strategy of end users that adopt product-driven packaging solutions, fueling the sales of packaging supplies in new regions.

Environmental concerns, along with covid-19's impact on the offline markets, are restricting the sales of packaging supplies solutions. Bioplastics used in packaging supplies are rare, and people tend to look for alternative packaging solutions.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The packaging supplies market analysis explains that the market is categorized product type, material type, end-use industry and sales category.

explains that the market is categorized product type, material type, end-use industry and sales category. The product type category is segmented into rigid, semi-rigid, flexible while material type category is divided into rigid plastic packaging, paper, cardboard/fiberboard.

The end user industry is segmented into f ood and beverages , healthcare , cosmetic, personal & homecare while the sales category is divided into B2B sales and B2C sales.

, , cosmetic, personal & homecare while the sales category is divided into B2B sales and B2C sales. The cosmetics segment is the largest segment and will hold the biggest sector of the market in the forecast period. The analysis shows that the cosmetics segment is set to thrive at CAGR of 4.4%.

segment is the largest segment and will hold the biggest sector of the market in the forecast period. The analysis shows that the segment is set to thrive at CAGR of 4.4%. Factors behind the growth of this segment are the use of expensive packaging supplies as cosmetics are fragile and can easily be destroyed if not packed right, e-commerce platforms use lightweight paper packaging for the cosmetic items.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Some of the packaging supplies market competitors listed in the FMI's study on Packaging supplies market are -

The Packaging Company

Packhelp

Ruskin Group

Purple Co,

Moraya Packaging,

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Mondi Group plc,

WestRock Company

Oji Holdings Corporation,

DS Smith Packaging Limited

Tat Seng Packaging Group

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Rigid

Semi-Rigid

Flexible

By Material Type:

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Paper

Cardboard/Fiberboard

By End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetic

Personal & Homecare

By Sales Category:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Recent Developments

The packaging company has introduced its new packaging solutions that involve Curby mailers, compostable & recyclable paper bubbles and Airwave – Air Cushion Starter Sets. This pushes the overall sales of packaging supplies worldwide

Westrock has introduced its corrugated containers (Cardboard), Folding Cartons (Cardboard) and packaging automation. These fuel the sales of packaging supplies globally.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Global Packaging Industry Analysis

3.4. Key Industry Perspective: What Industry Leaders are Saying?

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants

3.5.1.1. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.1.2. List of Manufacturers/Converters

3.5.1.3. List of End Users (Existing and Potential Buyer)

3.5.2. Profitability Margins

3.6. Forecast Factors -Relevance and impact

3.7. Macro-Economic Factors

3.8. Regulatory landscape

3.9. Regional Parent Outlook

3.10. Consumers Survey Analysis

Packaging Supplies Market Table of Content continued..!

