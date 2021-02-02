Over 80% Architectural LED Products to be sold across Commercial Sector by 2031: Persistence Market Research Analysis

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global architectural LED products market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 13% over the next ten years (2021 to 2031).

Key Takeaways from Architectural LED Products Market Study

The architectural LED products market is projected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, as environmental agencies and authorities are playing a significant role in promoting the benefits of using LED lighting.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused a decline in consumer spending on non-essential products, which has temporarily impacted the sales of architectural LED lighting.

As the concept of sustainability is gaining traction across the world, solar LED products are projected to register notable growth.

Europe , East Asia , South Asia , and North America are lucrative markets for architectural LED products. Factors such as high penetration of players, rising awareness of availability of innovative and sustainable lighting solutions, etc., have facilitated regional growth. East Asia & South Asia hold around 40% of overall market share, and are further projected to register notable growth, as infrastructure developments in these regions are happening at a rapid space.

, , , and are lucrative markets for architectural LED products. Factors such as high penetration of players, rising awareness of availability of innovative and sustainable lighting solutions, etc., have facilitated regional growth. & hold around 40% of overall market share, and are further projected to register notable growth, as infrastructure developments in these regions are happening at a rapid space. Around 8 out of every 10 sales of architectural LED products will take place for commercial purposes, over the decade.

Even though solar energy is gaining traction, conventional architectural LED products will hold an extremely high market share of around 90% through 2031.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/8074

"Prominent players in the architectural LED products market should focus on either introducing new advanced product categories and technologies or diversifying into new markets," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/8074

Growing Significance of Using Architectural LED Lighting for Designing Spaces with Limitations

Besides providing an aesthetic appeal, LED lighting also require less space and is design flexible as compared to traditional lighting products. This is one among the few prominent features that is projected to augment sales of architectural LED lightings over the coming years.

Use of architectural LED products removes restrictions related to architectural designs such as height of ceiling, insulation contact concerns, plenum space, etc., when planning placement. Such product- and design-related features, along with efficient product performance, have accelerated the growth and adoption of architectural LED products.

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the architectural LED products market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the prominent players operating in the global architectural LED products market include GE Lighting LLC, OSRAM Light AG, Samsung Group, Cooper Industries Plc, Verbatim Ltd, Galaxia Electronics Co., Ltd, Philips Lumiled Lighting Company LLC, Cree, Inc., Epistar Corporation, and Toshiba Lighting and Technology Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Architectural LED Products Market

Persistence Market Research released a new market research on the architectural LED products market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021–2031. The market study reveals compelling insights on the basis of product type (solar and conventional), end user (residential and commercial) and application (cove lighting, wall washers, in-ground, backlight, and others), across seven major regions.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/architectural-led-products-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Consumer Goods

Related Reports:

Piperine Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/piperine-market.asp



Oat Fiber Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/oat-fiber-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At Persistence Market Research, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/global-architectural-led-products-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.