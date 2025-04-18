Over 4,100 brands from 70+ countries and regions on display at the 5th CICPE

HAIKOU, China, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from HIMC:

On Apr. 13, the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened in Haikou, capital city of Hainan Province. This year, over 1,700 companies from 70+ countries and regions put more than 4,100 brands on display at the event.

On Apr. 13, the guest country of honor UK Pavilion opened at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo. On Apr. 17, Hangzhou’s Unitree Robotics G1 Robot extended an ‘AI hand’ to the audience in the AI exhibition area in Hall 1 of the Expo.

"The Hainan Expo gave me a sense of the huge potential of China's consumer market," said Ramel François Félix, CEO of Vignerons du Castelas, who is attending his 5th CICPE in a row. Over the past four years, he has met over a hundred Chinese business partners at the Expo, greatly facilitating his business.

As China's only national-level consumer product themed expo, China's huge market advantage makes attending the Expo very attractive.

There are several notable differences at this year's Expo. Exhibition groups from Slovakia, Singapore, Brazil, and several other countries attended for the first time, special exhibition areas for AI and the low-altitude economy were a new feature, and an online pre-matching plus in-person in-depth negotiation supply and demand matching model also debuted.

As of Apr. 16, the midpoint of the Expo, a total of 150 billion yuan ($20.56 billion) of transaction agreements had already been made, with 52 project agreements signed in three official supply and demand matchmaking meetings. Twenty of these were signed at country-specific sessions, with Chinese and international exhibitors reaching agreement for a wide variety of procurement and transaction projects.

At this year's Expo, Hainan also welcomed large numbers of new orders and collaborative agreements. Many project agreements in the areas of autonomous driving, smart transportation infrastructure, and smart travel services were achieved.

Hangzhou's Unitree Robotics exhibited varieties of robot products, and received many orders from Hainan for items related to university-level scientific research, public security patrols, and other fields.

The Fosun Tourism Group announced that ULTRAMED, a major tourism and cultural project, will open in Haitang Bay, Sanya.

There was a sense of great openness both inside the venue as well as outside.

Unlike in the past, many international exhibitors and buyers no longer needed to apply for visas to participate, thanks to Hainan's 59 Country Visa Free Entry Policy along with nationally applicable comprehensive bilateral and unilateral visa-free policies, which combined permit travelers from 77 countries to enter Hainan visa free.

In Hainan, special management measures for cross-border trade in services and greater market access for foreign investment access have been implemented. The province is also accelerating the exploration and establishment of a coordinated model for domestic and international investment access suited to the unique conditions of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).

This year, special customs operations will be established in the FTP. "The institutional opening advantages of Hainan will become more and more available, bringing greater investment opportunities." William Huang, EY China South Managing Partner, believes that thanks to the opportunities brought by the CICPE and the favorable development conditions of the Hainan FTP, more multinational companies will increase their presence in Hainan.

