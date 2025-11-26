Global South Media Briefing on Hainan FTP Held in Haikou

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Report from Hainan International Media Center:

On November 24, the Briefing on Hainan Free Trade Port for Global South Media was held in Haikou. Leading officials from local agencies attended the briefing and responded to reporters' questions, who hail from 33 countries.

Global South media delegation conduct on-site research and interviews in Hainan FTP.

Major progress in island-wide special customs operations has attracted attention. The relevant policy and institutional framework has been largely established with key policies and other supporting documents issued. Relevant hardware facilities have been completed, with eight "first-line" ports, ten "second-line" ports. A comprehensive, round-the-clock trial of island-wide special customs operations was launched 30 days prior to their official launch to ensure smooth and orderly operations.

Developments in the tax regime of the Hainan FTP have also garnered attention from foreign media. 18 free trade port tax policies have been implemented, including three "zero-tariff" lists, the import tariff exemption policy for products with no less than 30% added value after processing, the "dual 15% cap" on corporate and individual income tax, 14 early-harvest policies such as island-departure duty-free shopping, and four incremental policies including the "zero-tariff" import of medical apparatus and instruments into the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone.

Once the Hainan FTP officially launches island-wide special customs operations, the original "zero-tariff" policies will transition to a negative list management system, which will see the implementation of the list of taxable import goods and tax policies for goods circulation. At that time, the current tax policies will be consolidated into 17 policies, including 10 "zero-tariff" policies. These include a new policy that increases the proportion of goods subject to "zero-tariff" treatment from 21% to 74%, along with two VAT refund policies, stamp duty exemptions for offshore trade, and four income tax policies.

The Hainan FTP will officially commence island-wide special customs operations on December 18, 2025, aiming to establish a leading gateway for China's opening-up in the new era. After the island-wide special customs operations begin, the Hainan Free Trade Port will implement even more open policies, enabling freer exchanges with the international community and more efficient connectivity with the Chinese mainland.

Following the briefing, the Global South media delegation embarked on their five-day tour of Haikou, Danzhou, Qionghai, Wanning, Lingshui, and Sanya, where they will conduct on-site research and interviews.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQPA10fC_hc