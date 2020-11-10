Osteosarcoma Market Dynamics Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 5.70% Owing to Robust Pipeline and an Increase in Incidence for the Study period 2017-30, estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in the Osteosarcoma market can be attributed to a number of factors, including a number of potential drug launches in the Osteosarcoma space, improved diagnosis, rising demand for effective therapies, an increase in the incidence of Osteosarcoma, robust pipeline, and advances in medical science that have led to informed genomic pathways and a better understanding of Osteosarcoma.

Osteosarcoma Market Report 's some highlights:

The United States accounted for approximately 52% of all incident cases of OS in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany , Italy , France , and Spain ) and Japan ) in 2017.

The US accounts for the highest Osteosarcoma market share in the 7MM.

There are five emerging therapies that are expected to launch during the forecast period (2020-2030). These include Lenvatinib (Eisai Limited), Regorafenib (Bayer), Cabozantinib S-malate (Exelixis), Pazopanib Hydrochloride and Topotecan Hydrochloride (GSK), Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) Plus Nivolumab (Nektar therapeutics).

Cabozantinib S-malate (Exelixis) is expected to get launched in 2023, will be able to add USD 4.45 million upon launch to the Osteoblastoma market in the 7MM.

Osteosarcoma Epidemiological Analysis

Osteosarcoma is a rare, high-grade solid tumor of mesenchymal origins. The tumor is more prevalent in males as compared to females. DelveInsight estimated the total Osteosarcoma incident population in the 7MM to be 2212 in 2019, with the US accounting for the majority of the incident cases in the 7MM. The increasing incidence shall positively contribute to the growth of the Osteosarcoma market.

DelveInsight's Osteosarcoma market report offers epidemiological analysis (3 year-historical and 11 year-forecasted) segmented into:

Total Osteosarcoma Incident Cases in the 7MM

Gender-specific Osteosarcoma Incident Cases in the 7MM

Age-specific Osteosarcoma Incident Cases in the 7MM

Subtypes specific Osteosarcoma Incident Cases in the 7MM

Site-specific Osteosarcoma Incident Cases in the 7MM

Stage-specific Osteosarcoma Incident Cases in the 7MM

Osteosarcoma Treatment Market Analysis

The current Osteosarcoma treatment market constitutes conventional surgical resection of the tumor in concomitant with radiation therapy and chemotherapies. The localized Osteosarcoma is primarily treated with surgeries; however, around a quarter of the bone cancers, including Osteosarcoma, are diagnosed at later stages, after they have already metastasized to distant organs. Lung metastasis is generally common and has a poor prognosis. The commercially available chemotherapeutic drugs in the Osteosarcoma treatment market involve cisplatin (DDP), doxorubicin, ifosfamide (IFO), and high-dose methotrexate (MTX) with leucovorin calcium rescue (HDMTX). In addition to chemotherapeutic agents, the Osteosarcoma market has approved medication to address the side effects of the chemotherapeutic agents. Khapzory, a successor of Fusilev, both the drugs are indicated to reduce the effects of high-dose methotrexate therapy and are the products of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Further, there is Mepact, an immunomodulator of Takeda. However, the drug is only approved by the EMA. The FDA owing to concerns regarding safety and efficacy did not recommend it in the US.

Even after refined advancements in cancer treatment, the Osteosarcoma market has not seen any approvals or launch of novel therapies in the past 40 years. Multi-drug-resistance poses a significant problem with the present chemotherapies. The treatment approaches present offer no relief to patients with relapsed or refractory Osteosarcoma. The second-line therapies appear quite upsetting, and there is no available therapy to cease the progression of the tumor. There are several unmet needs in the Osteosarcoma treatment market that require urgent attention.

To address the unmet needs, however, several companies are investigating their agents in different stages of clinical trials. The present goal of the Osteosarcoma market is to offer a therapy that is clinically safe, efficient, and the potential to halt the tumor progression, prevent metastasis of the tumor, and provide long-term benefits with minimum toxicity.

Osteosarcoma Market Analysis

Several key pharma companies are working to propel the Osteosarcoma market. The companies and academics are tirelessly assessing the challenges present in the treatment of Osteosarcoma and seeking opportunities to influence Osteosarcoma R&D. Key pharma companies working in the Osteosarcoma market are Eisai Limited, Bayer, Exelixis, Nektar Therapeutics, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Aadi Bioscience, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Aurora biopharma, BioAtla, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cellestia Biotech among others.

Although the future of the Osteosarcoma market looks promising, there can be hidden snags in the growth of the market in the form of clinical enrollment due to the rarity of the tumor. Nevertheless, several pipeline therapies are set to be launched in the foreseeable future, and the rising incidence of Osteosarcoma is expected to fuel the market growth. Further, the dedication of academia to increase R&D in the domain shall present a clearer picture of the Osteosarcoma pathogenesis. The proactive approach of the private pharma and biotech industry is expected to accelerate the growth of the Osteosarcoma market size to multiple folds for the study period 2017-30.

Osteosarcoma Marketed Therapies

Mepact (Mifamurtide): Takeda

Khapzory (levoleucovorin): Acrotech Biopharma

Osteosarcoma Pipeline Therapies

Regorafenib: Bayer

Cabozantinib S-malate: Exelixis

Bempegaldesleukin: Nektar Therapeutics

Lenvatinib in Combination with Ifosfamide and Etoposide: Eisai

Danyelza: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Pazopanib Hydrochloride and Topotecan Hydrochloride: GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis

Nab-rapamycin with Nivolumab: Aadi Bioscience

Pepinemab: Vaccinex, Inc.

Nivolumab With or Without Ipilimumab: National Cancer Institute/Assaf-Harofeh Medical

Inhaled Lipid-complexed Cisplatin: Eleison Pharmaceuticals

Aliqopa: Bayer

AU101: Aurora biopharma

CAB-AXL-ADC (BA3011): BioAtla

LN-145: Iovance Biotherapeutics

Arfolitixorin: Isofol Medical AB

Opdivo: Bristol-Myers Squibb

CB-103: Cellestia Biotech

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical), By Line of Therapies (First-line, Second-line, and Third-line), By Stages (Metastatic and Non-Metastatic).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical), By Line of Therapies (First-line, Second-line, and Third-line), By Stages (Metastatic and Non-Metastatic). Companies Covered : Eisai Limited, Bayer, Exelixis, Nektar Therapeutics, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Aadi Bioscience, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Aurora biopharma, BioAtla, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cellestia Biotech, among others.

: Eisai Limited, Bayer, Exelixis, Nektar Therapeutics, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Aadi Bioscience, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Aurora biopharma, BioAtla, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cellestia Biotech, among others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Osteosarcoma 3 Osteosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Osteosarcoma 5 Osteosarcoma Case Reports 6 Osteosarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 The United States Osteosarcoma Epidemiology 8 EU5 Osteosarcoma Epidemiology 9 Japan Osteosarcoma Epidemiology 10 Osteosarcoma Unmet Needs 11 Osteosarcoma Treatment 12 Osteosarcoma Marketed Therapies 13 Osteosarcoma Emerging Therapies 14 Osteosarcoma 7 Major Market Analysis 15 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 16 7MM Market Outlook 17 EU5 18 Japan 19 Osteosarcoma Market Drivers 20 Osteosarcoma Market Barriers 21 SWOT Analysis 22 Osteosarcoma Reimbursement and Market Access 23 KOL Views 24 Appendix 25 DelveInsight Capabilities 26 Disclaimer 27 About DelveInsight

