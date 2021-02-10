Orvana Reports COC of $1,051 and Free Cash Flow of $5M As Part of its Strong Q1 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

Q1 2021 Consolidated Highlights:

Production of 18,398 gold equivalent ounces (14,127 gold ounces, 2.0 million copper pounds and 55,333 silver ounces).

Revenue of $27.8 million . Average realized gold price per ounce of $1,868 and copper price per pound of $3.29 .

. Average realized gold price per ounce of and copper price per pound of . EBITDA of $7.3 million .

. Free cash flow of $5.1 million .

. Cash balance of $15.6 million as at December 31, 2020 .

as at . Cash Operating Costs ("COC") and All in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,051 and $1,467 .

Juan Gavidia, CEO of Orvana Minerals stated: "I am proud of the Company's achievements this quarter, notwithstanding the challenging COVID-19 restrictions, both pursuant to our internal policies and governmental regulations, of which we strictly follow for the safety and good health of our teams. At $5 million free cash flow, we were able to generate one of our highest quarters of free cash flow, allowing us funding exploration and developmental initiatives at our three business units. Orvana is on track to meet its annual guidance, and in excellent shape to keep executing its long term value creation strategies".

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announced today financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ("Q1 2021").

OroValle

Quarterly gold production of 14,127 ounces, 5% higher than previous quarter due to 9% higher throughput, partially off-set by 4% lower grade.

Copper production was 2.0 million pounds, 15% higher than previous quarter, due to higher throughput and grade.

On track to meet production guidance.

Revenue of $27.8 million .

. OroValle COC & AISC of $954 and $1,191 .

and . Drilling:

Orovalle drilled 7,214 meters in El Valle in first quarter of fiscal 2021; 4,002 meters were infill drilling and 3,212 meters were in brownfield drilling.



Lidia Program commenced on schedule in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and permitting for Ortosa Godan is in progress.

Taguas

After the completion of the fieldwork campaign in December 2020 , preparations are underway for 5,000 meters DDH drilling. Subject to the completion of all the required permitting and paperwork, and assuming no activities restriction in Argentina due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be completed between February and April 2021 .

, preparations are underway for 5,000 meters DDH drilling. Subject to the completion of all the required permitting and paperwork, and assuming no activities restriction in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be completed between February and . A new Mineral Resource Estimate is being updated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, by Geosim Services Inc, an independent consulting firm, by February 2021 .

EMIPA

As a result of latest metallurgical testing showing positive results for the Oxides Stockpile Project (OSP), a pilot program is being developed, with final conclusions expected in late fiscal 2021.

New reprocessing and interpretation of historical geological data was completed in December 2020 . Areas of interest will be subject to non-drilling exploration fieldwork during the next three quarters of fiscal 2021. The goal is to develop drilling targets for fiscal 2022 within the most prospective areas of the Don Mario Complex.

Selected Q1 2021 Consolidated Operational and Financial Information



Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 FY 2020 Operating Performance







Gold







Grade (g/t) 2.60 2.70 2.42 2.56 Recovery (%) 92.6 93.3 92.2 93.1 Production (oz) 14,127 13,422 15,815 53,421 Sales (oz) 12,085 14,784 18,663 55,344 Average realized price / oz $1,868 $1,891 $1,473 $1,647 Copper







Grade (%) 0.63 0.58 0.36 0.45 Recovery (%) 81.6 83.4 71.5 80.8 Production ('000 lbs) 2,044 1,780 892 5,611 Sales ('000 lbs) 1,645 1,971 1,051 5,512 Average realized price / lb 3.29 2.93 2.64 2.68 Financial Performance (in 000's, except per share amounts)





Revenue $27,815 $32,586 $29,020 $101,994 Mining costs $17,657 $22,392 $26,004 $82,240 Gross margin $6,263 $3,290 ($2,613) ($2,114) Net income (loss) $1,919 $8,640 ($2,745) ($1,592) Net income (loss) per share (basic/diluted) $0.01 $0.06 ($0.02) ($0.01) EBITDA $7,282 $7,255 $1,515 $9,544 Operating cash flows before non-cash working capital changes $7,494 $4,304 $2,108 $8,959 Operating cash flows $5,087 $13,392 $2,176 $11,435 Free Cash Flow $5,087 $602 $328 $278 Ending cash and cash equivalents $15,562 $15,572 $8,135 $15,572 Capital expenditures (2) $2,407 $3,702 $1,780 $8,681 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold $1,051 $1,241 $1,207 $1,278 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold $1,467 $1,609 $1,370 $1,582 All-in costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold $1,518 $1,643 $1,382 $1,614

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), free cash flow, cash operating costs, all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs are non-IFRS performance measures.

Capital expenditures are presented in the consolidated cash flows in the Audited Financials on a cash basis.

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, and the Don Mario gold-silver property in Bolivia, currently in care and maintenance. Orvana is in the process of completing the registration of transfer documents with the mining authorities in connection with the acquisition of Taguas, Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

