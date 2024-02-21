Organ-on-Chip Market Worth $631,073 thousand | MarketsandMarkets™.

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organ-on-Chip Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $123,285 thousand in 2024 and is poised to reach $631,073 thousand by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the organ-on-chip market is mainly driven by factors such as growing emphasis on animal free drug testing, and an increase in the adoption of organ-on-chip technology by pharma and biotech companies for drug discovery and development. However, due to the limited scalability and low throughput of the current organ-on-chip technology, the use of this technology is restricted only to the pre-clinical drug development phase.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144117291

Browse in-depth TOC on "Organ-on-Chip Market"



396 - Tables

38 - Figures

352 - Pages

Organ-on-Chip Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $123,285 thousand Estimated Value by 2029 $631,073 thousand Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 38.6% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Organ type, Model type, Product and Service, Application, Purpose, End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of multi-organ-on-chip systems Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for animal free testing and growing government and private institution funding

Disease-based model subsegment is the fastest-growing of the organ-on-chip market by model type

Among the model type subsegments, the market is segmented organ-based model and disease-based models. In 2023, the disease-based model segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the organ-on-chip market by model type. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of disease-based models for progressing studies associated with several conditions along with an application of these models in personalized medicine development.

Liver-on-chip is the fastest-growing segment of the organ-on-chip market by organ type

Among the organ type subsegment, the organ-on-chip market is segmented into liver, kidney, lung, heart, intestine and other organs. In 2023, liver-on-chip segment accounted for the fastest-growing market of the organ type segment of organ-on-chip market. The high growth of this market segment can be attributed to the growing focus on animal-free drug discovery and development methods and increasing preclinical research to evaluate drug hepatotoxicity

Europe: The second-largest region in the organ-on-chip market.

The European market is the second-largest organ-on-chip market globally, mainly due to factors such as advancements in biofabrication technology and use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and testing. The increased collaboration and partnership between private companies and government institutes along with increased awareness of the organ-on-chip technology are other important factors responsible for the size of the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144117291

Organ-on-Chip Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for animal-free testing Ethical concerns regarding use of animal models in drug development Growing drug discovery & development initiatives Development of personalized medicines Advancements in microfluidics and bioengineering Increased government and private funding Greater adoption of OOC technology by pharma & biotech companies

Restraints:

Limitation of use restricted to preclinical trials Limited scalability and throughput

Opportunities:

Development of human-on-a-chip models Increasing applications in diverse industries Developing hybrid business model providing both products and services

Challenge:

Lack of standardization Mimicking complex tissues and organs

Key Market Players of Organ-on-Chip Industry:

Prominent players in the organ-on-chip market of Europe are MIMETAS B.V. (Netherlands), TissUse GmBH (Germany), Netri (France), Emulate, Inc. (US), CN Bio Innovations Ltd (UK), Insphero AG (Switzerland), SynVivo, Inc. (US), Nortis, Inc. (US), AxoSim, Inc. (US), Dynamic42 GmBH (Germany), React4Life (Italy), Obatala Sciences (US), AlveoliX AG (Switzerland), BeOnChip S.L. (Spain), Initio Cell (Netherlands), Netri SAS (France), Hesperos, Inc. (US), Lena Biosciences (US), RevivoCell (UK), Altis Biosystems (US), Bi/ond (Netherlands), Biomimx S.R.L (Italy), Cherry Biotech (France), Fluigent (France), Elvesys (France)

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, Directors- 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Country: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America - 5%, and Middle East and Africa - 5%

Recent Developments of Organ-on-Chip Industry:

In September 2023 , CN Bio Innovations Ltd (UK) and LifeNet Health LifeSciences (US) partnered to provide validated human cells for CN Bio's Organ-on-a-Chip systems.

, CN Bio Innovations Ltd (UK) and LifeNet Health LifeSciences (US) partnered to provide validated human cells for CN Bio's Organ-on-a-Chip systems. In June 2023 TissUse GmbH ( Germany ) and PMI (US) entered a collaborative agreement to leverage PMI's InHALES technology along with TissUse's Multi-Organ-Chip (MOC) platform.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144117291

Organ-on-Chip Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the organ-on-chip market and its segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (development of alternative drug testing methods), opportunities (Development of multi-organ-chips and extended application in cosmetic and food industry), restraint (limited use of technology in preclinical phase) and challenges (low throughput and scalability) influencing the growth of the organ-on-chip market.

Product Development/ Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the organ-on-chip market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets- the report analyses the organ-on-chip market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the organ-on-chip market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product and service offerings of leading players.

Related Reports:

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell based Assays Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

High Throughput Screening Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/organs-on-chips-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/organs-on-chips.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg