Next-Generation Sequencing Market worth $29.53 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Next-Generation Sequencing Market is projected to grow from about USD 14.94 billion in 2025 to USD 29.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Browse 1,100 market data tables and 65 figures spread through 720 pages and in-depth TOC on "NGS market- Global Forecast to 2030"

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 14.94 billion

USD 14.94 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 29.53 billion

USD 29.53 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.6%

Next-generation Sequencing Market Trends & Insights:

The next-generation sequencing market services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.2%.

In the next-generation sequencing market, by technology, the sequencing by synthesis segment will grow at a CAGR of 9.2%.

In the next-generation sequencing market, by application, the diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate (13.9%) from 2025 to 2030.

The North American next-generation sequencing market accounted for a 41.8% revenue share in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=546

The main factors behind the expansion of this market are increased government funding for sequencing projects, rising applications of NGS in chronic disorders, and growing applications of NGS in clinical diagnostics.

Steady advances in bioinformatics and data analytics are key drivers of the NGS market's growth. These tools facilitate the processing of sequencing data and the extraction of valuable insights. Concurrently, a broader range of applications is becoming accessible as sequencing costs decline. Personalized medicine and genome research are also gaining momentum, driven by growing government funding and initiatives. Demand for sequencing solutions is rising as population genomics and large-scale sequencing initiatives provide deeper insights into genetic diversity and disease risk. Additionally, AI- and ML-enabled workflows are increasing efficiency and accuracy, accelerating innovation.

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest share in the next-generation sequencing market in 2024

The NGS market is segmented into products and services. The products segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2024. The products segment leads largely due to steady, recurring revenue from consumables, while the high price of NGS instruments also adds meaningful value to product sales. Services remain the second-largest segment in the market.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=546

By platform technology, the sequencing by synthesis technology segment, accounted for the largest share in terms in 2024

The next-generation sequencing market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. The segment comprising sequencing by synthesis constituted the largest share in 2024. This dominant share is attributed to the extensive use of the technique in genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and metagenomics, thereby increasing its market penetration. The segment comprising ion semiconductor sequencing technologies held the second-largest share.

By service type, the products segment accounted for the largest share in the next-generation sequencing market in 2024

The next-generation sequencing market is segmented into sequencing services, presequencing services, bioinformatics and data analysis services, and NGS platform services. Sequencing services held the largest share in 2024, driven by large-scale genomics studies and programs run by governments and private organizations that often rely on established providers for high-throughput needs. Bioinformatics and data analysis services ranked second, supported by the growing volume and complexity of sequencing data.

By application, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2024.

The next-generation sequencing market is segmented into drug discovery & development, diagnostics, agriculture and animal research, and other applications. In 2023, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market. This can be attributed to declining sequencing costs, which have made NGS more accessible for routine diagnostic use in clinical labs and hospitals. Support for large-scale screening programs, such as newborn screening and population genomics projects, has also driven demand for NGS diagnostics.

By end user, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the product in the next-generation sequencing market in 2024.

The next-generation sequencing market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. Academic and research institutes held the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2024. This is largely because NGS workflows are flexible and fit a wide range of custom study designs, aligning well with academic research needs. These institutes also lead early adoption of emerging areas such as single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics, which depend on advanced NGS platforms and high consumable usage.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2024.

The NGS market is segmented into six major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is the largest regional market for NGS in 2024, while Europe is the second largest.

The large share of North America can be attributed to the region's well-developed healthcare and research infrastructure, which supports the adoption of advanced NGS technologies in clinical and research settings. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to infrastructure development in developing countries, large-scale population genomics projects, and expanding collaborations among pharma and biotech companies for NGS testing and analysis.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=546

Top Companies in Next Generation Sequencing Market:

The Top Companies in Next Generation Sequencing Market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), PacBio (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc. (UK), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), BGI Group (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), 10X Genomics (US), New England Biolabs (US), Promega Corporation (US), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), LGC Limited (UK), WuXi Biologics (China), MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (China), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Twist Biosciences (US), Azenta US, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), SD Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea), Fulgent Genetics (US), Hamilton Company (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), and Psomagen (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Single Cell Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Genomics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Drug Discovery Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg