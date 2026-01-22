Zesty recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Cloud FinOps Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty, a FinOps company transforming Kubernetes cost management for mid-size companies and enterprises, has been recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in the Cloud FinOps market space on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. Zesty focuses on reducing cloud expenses by automatically scaling resources in real-time, managing commitments, and providing a comprehensive platform for cloud cost optimization.

Zesty is transforming the Cloud FinOps landscape by delivering automated solutions for complex Kubernetes environments. The company's platform automates the optimization of computing and storage resources, enabling businesses to reduce waste, control budgets, and maintain cloud performance with minimal manual effort.

Key solutions include Commitment Manager for real-time management of AWS and Azure commitments, Pod Rightsizing for Kubernetes workload efficiency, and PV Autoscaling for AI-driven storage optimization.

By unifying these multiple layers of automation and leveraging predictive models, Zesty delivers up to 70% cost savings, greater stability, and a holistic approach to cloud and Kubernetes optimization. No-code onboarding ensures seamless integration, freeing engineering teams to focus on innovation and drive business growth.

Trusted by industry leaders such as Siemens, Motorola, and WalkMe, and recognized in the 2024 SPARK Matrix, Zesty combines actionable insights, prescriptive recommendations, and intelligent automation to provide operational simplicity, cost efficiency, and cloud performance excellence.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients.

Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security and Digital Forensics.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.Banga@MarketsandMarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg