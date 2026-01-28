Optical Sorter Market worth $5.79 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Optical Sorter Market is projected to grow from USD 3.06 billion in 2025 to USD 5.79 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Optical Sorter Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 3.06 billion

USD 3.06 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 5.79 billion

USD 5.79 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 9.5%

Optical Sorter Market Trends & Insights:

The optical sorter market is poised for strong growth, driven by strict food safety regulations, waste recycling mandates, and advances in AI-enabled sensor technologies globally.

By Offering, the software & services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR (10.5%) than the hardware segment from 2025 to 2032.

By Application, the recycling segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

By region, the US is estimated to account for a market share of 84.6% of the optical sorter market in 2025.

The optical sorter market is driven by the growing demand for automation, precision, and efficiency across the food processing, recycling, mining, and agriculture industries. In the food industry, rising consumer expectations for high-quality, contamination-free products, combined with stringent food safety and hygiene regulations, are driving the adoption of advanced optical sorting systems. These machines enable manufacturers to detect defects, foreign materials, and inconsistencies at high speeds, thereby reducing product recalls and waste.

The expansion of recycling and circular economy initiatives is also driving the demand for accurate material separation to improve recovery rates and meet regulatory targets for waste management. Technological advancements, including AI-powered image processing, hyperspectral and multi-sensor detection, and high-speed cameras, are significantly improving sorting accuracy, throughput, and flexibility across diverse applications. Additionally, labor shortages, rising labor costs, and the need for consistent 24/7 operations are encouraging processors to replace manual sorting with automated solutions. Increasing processing volumes, demand for higher yields, and the integration of optical sorters into smart factories and digital production lines further support the market. Together, these factors are driving sustained investment in optical sorting technologies and expanding their adoption across global industrial value chains.

The software & services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By offering, the software & services segment is projected to record the highest CAGR in the optical sorter market during the forecast period. This growth of the segment is driven by the increasing adoption of AI-driven analytics, machine learning algorithms, and data-centric sorting platforms that enhance system performance beyond the capabilities of hardware. Additionally, end users are seeking advanced software for real-time defect classification, adaptive sorting rules, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization to maximize yield and minimize downtime. Moreover, the growing demand for remote monitoring, cloud-based diagnostics, and digital twins is driving recurring revenue from software licenses, upgrades, and subscription-based services. Service offerings, including installation, calibration, training, preventive maintenance, and lifecycle support, are also gaining importance as optical sorters become more complex and mission-critical to production lines.

The belt segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the optical sorter market in 2025.

By platform, the belt segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the segment is due to the versatility, stability, and ability of belt platforms to handle high throughputs across a wide range of applications. Belt-based optical sorters provide a flat, controlled material presentation, enabling more accurate detection and separation of products based on color, shape, size, and material composition. This makes them particularly suitable for food processing, recycling, and mining, where consistent feed and precise ejection are critical. Belt platforms also support the integration of advanced multi-sensor technologies, including NIR, hyperspectral, X-ray, and laser sensors, enhancing sorting accuracy for complex materials.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the optical sorter market during the forecast period.

The growth of the Asia Pacific optical sorter industry can be attributed to the rapid industrialization, expanding food processing and agricultural sectors, and rising investments in recycling and waste management infrastructure. Growing population and changing consumption patterns are propelling the demand for processed, packaged, and export-quality food, driving the adoption of optical sorters to meet strict quality and safety standards. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations are also strengthening regulations related to food safety and material purity, encouraging automation across processing facilities.

Key Players

Leading players in the global optical sorter companies include TOMRA Systems ASA (Norway), Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology INC. (China), Bühler (Switzerland), STEINERT (Germany), Key Technology (US), Sesotec Group (Germany), PELLENC ST (France), Binder+Co (Austria), SATAKE CORPORATION (Japan), Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (China), CP Manufacturing, LLC (US), REDWAVE (Austria), National Recovery Technologies, LLC (US), Raytec Vision SPA (Italy), Angelon (China), MAF RODA AGROBOTIC (France), NEWTEC A/S (Denmark), Cimbria (Denmark), DAEWON GSI (South Korea), Elica ASM (Italy), Techik Instrument (China), Allgaier Werke (Germany), Unitec S.p.A. (Italy), Aweta (Netherlands), and Machinex Industries Inc. (Canada).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg