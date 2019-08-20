Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Worth $728.7 Million by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 728.7 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing burden of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract & retinal detachments, and high demand for effective imaging tools are factors driving growth. In addition, frequent new product launches are expected to contribute toward high growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The A-scan segment held largest share and is expected to grow at lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to its increasing demand as critical imaging equipment in cataract surgery

Ocular ultrasounds that are portable with integrated scanning features are anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. Large patient pool and government support in the form of funding for advancement of eye care in different geographies are expected to contribute toward growth of this segment

North America dominated in 2018. Growth of this region is fueled by local presence of major manufacturers and suppliers developing advance technology coupled with rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and growing economies

Major players in the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market are focusing on launch of advance technology with improved parameters, such as image resolutions & data storage, and building efficient software for improving user interface.

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (A-Scan, B-Scan), By End Use (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center), By Mobility (Portable, Standalone), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-ultrasound-devices-market

Advanced technology with integrated scanning features is expected to replace the existing conventional devices. Rising number of private as well as non-profit ophthalmic clinics and ambulatory imaging centers in developing countries is expected to play an important role in driving the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market.

Increasing incidence of diabetes, a major factor leading to ophthalmic disorders such as cataract & proliferative diabetic retinopathy, growing awareness about cataract surgeries, and introduction of technologically advanced devices are some of factors anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Growing number of strategic initiatives, such as introduction of technologically advanced and integrated devices at competitive prices, establishing of exclusive agreement with hospitals & clinics, and mergers & acquisitions also aid growth. Moreover, establishment of ophthalmology society and evolving government and non-government programs supporting eye care are expected to boost the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market on the basis of product, end use, mobility, and region:

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Product Outlook (Volume, '000 Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

A-Scan



B-Scan



Combined



Pachymeter



Ultrasound Biomicroscope

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ambulatory surgical Centre



Ophthalmic clinic



others

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Standalone



Portable/ Handheld

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

