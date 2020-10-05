Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Is Expected To Witness a CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast Period (2020 - 2030)

The Global Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Was Valued At US$ 1.8 Bn In 2019, And Is Expected To Witness A CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast Period (2020 – 2030) .

Key Takeaways from Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Study

General eye examination products occupied nearly 45% of the market value share in in 2019, owing to increasing prevalence of refractive error and age-related macular degeneration.

Retinal ultrasound imaging systems, phoropters, and acuity systems accounted for around half of the market value share of general eye examination products.

Hospitals hold a major share in the global ophthalmic imaging equipment market, with increasing installation of ophthalmic imaging equipment such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), retinal ultrasound imaging systems, and corneal topography systems.

North America holds a prominent revenue share in the ophthalmic imaging equipment market, due to growing prevalence of glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy in the region. The market in East Asia is expected to expand at the highest growth rate, owing to rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31786

"Growing demand for advanced optical imaging tools, increasing number of image-guided surgeries, and introduction of new products are some of the factors expected to favor the growth of the ophthalmic imaging equipment market over the coming years," says a PMR analyst.

Acquisitions & Partnerships - Key Strategies of Leading Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Manufacturers

Ophthalmic imaging equipment manufacturers are focusing on product portfolio expansion through acquisition and merger activities. For instance, in April 2020, Haag-Streit announced the merger of VRmagic with the Haag-Streit Group. In 2018, Haag-Streit Diagnostics and VRmagic co-developed a digital microscope head for the Slit Lamp Simulator and Eyesi, an eye surgical simulator.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31786

Moreover, key ophthalmic imaging equipment market players are focusing on geographical expansion through partnerships with distributor and regional players. For example, in September 2019, Essilor Instruments and OptiMed announced a new strategic partnership to provide diagnostic, refraction, and finishing solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

More Valuable Insights on Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the ophthalmic imaging equipment market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030, on the basis of product type (retina and glaucoma examination products {optical coherence tomography (OCT), ophthalmoscopes, perimeters, fundus cameras}, general eye examination products {retinal ultrasound imaging systems, auto refractors & keratometers, slit lamps, tonometers, lensometers, phoropters, projectors, acuity systems}, cornea and cataract examination products {corneal topography systems, optical biometry devices, wavefront aberrometers, specular microscopy}, ophthalmic examination chairs, and ophthalmic examination stands), and end user (hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, optometry clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and optical shops), across seven major regions.

Request for Full Report Access: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31786

PMR's Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/ophthalmic-imaging-equipment-market.asp

Browse More: Life Sciences & Transformational Health

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Advanced Wound Dressing Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/advanced-wound-dressing-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/advanced-wound-dressing-market.asp Endodontic Devices Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/endodontic-devices-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/endodontic-devices-market.asp Liposomes Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/liposomes-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Recent Development in top 25 sectors: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/recent-development-in-top-25-sectors

Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/ophthalmic-imaging-equipment-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.