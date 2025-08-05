OpenTable: why UK Hotel Restaurants Are the New Culinary Hotspots

Hotel restaurants are no longer just for hotel guests, as nearly half of diners (48%) in the past year were locals*

Food-first travel is growing fast as 72% of Brits say a positive dining experience at a hotel restaurant would make them return**

OpenTable and KAYAK launch its Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK, spotlighting some of the venues that are turning hotels into culinary destinations***

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel restaurants are stepping into the spotlight as standalone dining destinations. New research from OpenTable and KAYAK reveals 71% of Brits believe that hotel restaurants have improved over the years,** transforming from mere conveniences into destinations in their own right.

With OpenTable data showing nearly half (48%) of hotel restaurant diners over the past year were local residents* and usage of KAYAK's "restaurant" filter when searching for hotel stays in the UK up 72% vs. last year,**** the brands have come together to launch its Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK. Based on diner insights,*** the list showcases the top hotel dining destinations where a good meal is as much a reason to book as the room itself.

"Hotel restaurants are experiencing a true renaissance - these venues are no longer just convenient, they're coveted," said Sasha Shaker, Senior Director of UK and Ireland at OpenTable. "With 72% of Brits willing to rebook a hotel based on a positive dining experience at its restaurant,** it's clear that the dining spot can be just as powerful a draw as the room. For hotels, it's a chance to win over locals, not just overnight guests. For diners, whether they're travelling or simply looking for an exceptional meal, our new Top 50 list brings together the best of both worlds."

"People are becoming more intentional about how they spend — and where they stay. We're seeing more people combine the destination, the accommodation, and the experience into one choice - with the restaurant at the centre. For many, booking a hotel now means booking the best table in town too." says Rachel Mumford, KAYAK's travel expert. "If you're craving a hotel with great food or just chasing the next Instagram-worthy meal, KAYAK makes it easy."

Hotel Dining Redefined

Hotel restaurants are drawing in diners with standout food, elevated ambience and unique experiences. New research shows:**

33% of Brits booked a hotel specifically for its restaurant

42% of Brits believe hotel restaurants showcase local culture and flavours

Over half (56%) of Brits have ended up spending more on food and drinks at a restaurant than any other activity during their trip

Experience Over Everything

Dining is no longer just a pit stop on the way to sightseeing. For many travellers, it is the experience. OpenTable data shows:*

In 2024, diners spent 36% more per head at hotel restaurants compared to non-hotel alternatives

Over the past 12 months, "Experience dining" at hotel restaurants on OpenTable grew 70% year-over-year among travellers

December 2024 was the most popular month to dine at a hotel restaurant

Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK

To help diners and travellers find their ideal dining destination, OpenTable and KAYAK's Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK List*** spotlights the venues that are redefining the way we think about eating out and checking in. Destinations Ormer Mayfair in Flemings Hotel in London, Pen Mill Hotel in Bath and Jospers at Ten Square in Northern Ireland.

The full Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK for 2025 can be viewed here, with spots listed in alphabetical order per location below.

Notes to Editor:

*OpenTable data: OpenTable looked at seated diners, and per traveller type and Experience dining, from online reservations for all active hotel restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the UK from June 1st 2024 – May 31st 2025 and compared it to the same time period the year prior. Average spend per guest at hotel restaurants from 1st June 2024 – 31st May 2025 was also analysed.

**Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,502 UK consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past 5 years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between 31 May - 10 June 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

***The Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK Methodology: The Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK for 2025 list is generated from over 800,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from June 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings and the percentage of five star reviews. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then sorted by the ability to book the hotel wherein the restaurant is located via KAYAK.com. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

****KAYAK data: Based on hotel searches made on KAYAK.co.uk in the period between January 1, 2025 and June 22, 2025 for travel anytime in the future. They were compared to searches made in the same period in 2024 for travel any time in the future. Percentages are approximate.

