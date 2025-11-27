Dining out in 2026: Brits Embrace Group Gatherings, Happy Hour and Retro Classics

OpenTable reveals its annual Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2025, alongside its key 2026 dining trends

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, has revealed its annual Top 100 Restaurants in the UK list alongside its 2026 dining trends. With dining in the UK up 4% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025,* and Brits set to dine out on average six times a month in 2026,** dining out is on the menu for the year ahead and restaurants are front and centre. Gen Z are particularly enthusiastic, planning to dine out nine times a month, second only to Millennials at ten.**

The dining trends that shaped 2025 and what's on the menu for 2026, based on OpenTable data and consumer research:

The more the merrier: Almost half of diners (44%) say they'd prefer eating with others over going solo in 2026.** Group dining also grew by 5% in 2025 YoY,* with the most popular days for group dining on Mother's Day weekend and major sporting events, including rugby matches.* Looking ahead, the appetite for togetherness shows no sign of slowing down, with more than a third (36%) of Brits wanting to see more group and private dining in 2026.** OpenTable's new private and group dining marketplace is helping to make those shared moments even easier to plan and enjoy.

Happy hour and strategic spenders: Brits are also adjusting how and when they dine. In 2025, dining between 4pm–5pm rose by 6% YoY.* When it comes to spending, nearly half (49%) of Brits plan to spend more on dining out in 2026 vs 2025, rising to 70% of Gen Z and Millennials.** Despite this, 54% of Brits want to see more happy hours and value promotions in 2026.**

"Dining has become about far more than what's on the plate this year. It's about connection and creating unforgettable moments together, with new research showing that 79% of Brits say eating out helps them feel more connected to others,**" said Sasha Shaker, Senior Director at OpenTable in the UK and Ireland. "With Brits set to dine out six times a month on average in 2026, we're confident that restaurants will remain at the heart of the UK's social scene in the year ahead.**"

Bold flavours and retro favourites: When it comes to taste, 2026 is shaping up to be a year that blends global cuisines with nostalgia. Mediterranean (+35%), Greek (+27%) and Contemporary Asian (+21%) cuisines saw the biggest YoY dining increases in 2025, reflecting a growing appetite for bold, vibrant flavours.* However, nostalgia is also making a comeback, with Gen Z diners championing retro comfort classics like Bangers and Mash and Prawn Cocktail as dishes they'd love to see on menus of restaurants in 2026.**

One of the most surprising food trends for next year? Sharing plates are becoming less popular as 56% of Brits prefer individual servings. Brits expect to see fried chicken, gourmet burgers, protein-packed dishes, and espresso-based drinks taking centre stage in 2026.**

Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2025 list

OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the UK 2025 list is here to inspire diners where to eat next and to highlight industry dining trends. The list is compiled by analysing more than 780,000 diner reviews, ratings, reservation demand and percentage of five-star reviews among other factors,*** featuring a list of restaurants perfect for any occasion.

Sasha said: "From exciting new names like Nina in London to much-loved local favourites such as Opheem in Birmingham and Higher Ground in Manchester, the list celebrates the fantastic spots that the UK has to offer. Whether diners are after a happy hour menu, a certain cuisine type or spot for group dining, there's a place to match every taste and occasion."

The complete Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2025 list can be found here as well as below (listed in alphabetical order by area):

Aberdeen

Bath/Somerset

Berkshire

Birmingham/West Midlands

Buckinghamshire

Cheshire

Cornwall

Edinburgh/Midlothian

Essex

Gloucestershire/Wiltshire

Hampshire

Kent

Lincolnshire

London

Manchester/Greater Manchester

Newcastle and Northumberland

Northampton/Northamptonshire

Oxford/Oxfordshire

Renfrewshire

South Wales

Staffordshire

Suffolk

Surrey

Warwickshire

West Sussex

Yorkshire

NOTES TO EDITORS

*OpenTable data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners per party size, time slot and cuisines from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the UK from 1st January - 31st August, 2025 and compared it to the corresponding time period in 2024 (3rd January - 1st September).

**Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 2005 UK respondents, with quotas weighted for major cities. Fieldwork took place between September 3rd - September 9th 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

*** The Top 100 Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2025 list is generated from over 780,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diner and dining metrics from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.