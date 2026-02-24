OpenTable Introduces Its First Restaurant Awards, Honouring London's Top Restaurants

The awards recognise top London restaurants across three categories:* OpenTable Icons, Restaurateurs' Choice and People's Choice - vote now here

New research shows 69% of UK diners agree that London has some of the best restaurants in the world** - OpenTable is here to shine a spotlight on them

Winners announced on 27th April in a London ceremony

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research reveals 63% of UK diners are more likely to book a restaurant they haven't visited yet if it has an award**, as OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant technology, announces its inaugural Restaurant Awards - celebrating the restaurants and operators that define London's vibrant dining scene. Utilising expert authority, data-informed insights drawn from OpenTable diner data (review trends, ratings and platform signals), peer recognition and the voice of diners, the awards spotlight the very best of the capital's restaurants across three categories:*

OpenTable Restaurant Awards

OpenTable Icons*** : celebrating the culinary landmarks shaping London's dining culture, hand-selected by critics and industry experts appointed by OpenTable who live and breathe the city's food scene.

: celebrating the culinary landmarks shaping London's dining culture, hand-selected by critics and industry experts appointed by OpenTable who live and breathe the city's food scene. Restaurateurs' Choice : an insider's accolade, voted for by the people who truly understand what it takes to work the pass. This is peer-to-peer recognition for the restaurants that industry insiders respect most.

: an insider's accolade, voted for by the people who truly understand what it takes to work the pass. This is peer-to-peer recognition for the restaurants that industry insiders respect most. People's Choice: the voice of the diner. Celebrating the restaurants that help define London's dining culture, from beloved neighbourhood gems to the hottest new openings. These are the winners chosen by the people who keep the city's dining rooms humming.

As London's hospitality industry continues to set global standards, 69% of diners believe the city has some of the best restaurants in the world, a view shared by 82% of hospitality professionals.** Among UK diners, 42% say the very best restaurants in London are located in Central, underlining the capital's position at the heart of the country's dining scene.**

"The dining landscape in London continues to set the bar for creativity, resilience and hospitality. OpenTable's inaugural Restaurant Awards recognises the spots that truly move the dial - the places shaping culture, setting standards and standing the test of time", said Laure Bornet, Senior Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable. "We're proud to shine a spotlight on dining excellence and drive real impact, with 63% of UK diners saying they would be more likely to book a restaurant they haven't visited yet if it has an award.*"

What it takes to be an Icon

New consumer research** shows that iconic status begins with the fundamentals: 69% of UK diners cite food quality and consistency as the leading factor, followed by service and hospitality (46%).** Memory also matters, with 34% strongly associating iconic restaurants with dishes they remember years later.** Diners are willing to invest in the experience: 69% would pay more to visit an iconic restaurant (spending £46 extra on average), and two thirds (66%) would book at least four weeks ahead, increasing to 73% among Gen Z.**

Winners of the prestigious OpenTable Icons Award are chosen by an OpenTable-appointed industry panel from across the industry via a qualitative assessment of a pre-determined shortlist.* OpenTable Icons will have a designation within the platform for diners to discover the of-the–moment restaurant. The judges include Adam Hyman , Owner of CODE Hospitality and The Good Food Guide; Ben Benton and Freddy Clode , Hosts of The Go-To Food Podcast; Ben Lippett , Cook and Food Writer; Jenny Lau , Writer and Community Chef; Jimi Famurewa , Food Writer, Restaurant Critic and Broadcaster; Lorraine Copes , Founder and CEO of Be Inclusive Hospitality and Seema Pankhania , Food Content Creator and Author.

Voting for the People's Choice and Restaurateurs' Choice awards is now open at https://www.opentable.co.uk/awards-london. Each voter will have a chance to win one of ten £250 gift cards, five gift cards available for People's Choice voters and five gift cards available for Restaurateurs' Choice voters.

Voting closes on Monday, 23 March 2026, with all winners, including OpenTable Icons, being publicly announced at the inaugural ceremony at Landing Forty Two in London on Monday, 27 April 2026.

The shortlists* for the Restaurateurs' and People's Choice Awards are as follows. Visit here to vote now and discover more.

Restaurateurs' Choice Shortlist

● Impact Award

Bubala

Gauthier Soho

Love Shack

Restaurant St. Barts

The Water House Project

● Innovation Award

Cornus

Counter 71

Frog by Adam Handling

Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay

Three Sheets

● Restaurant Design Award

Berners Tavern

Noisy Oyster

Poon's at Somerset House

Senza Fondo

TOWN

● Everyday Hero Award

Abby Lee, Head Chef & Founder, MAMBOW

Bek Narzi, Co-Owner & Operations Director, Pachamama Group

David Moore, Owner, Pied à Terre

Florence Mae Maglanoc, Executive Chef & Owner, Donia

Isabel da Silva, Co-Founder, Volta Do Mar

● Up & Coming Award

Dara Klein, Head Chef & Founder, Tiella Trattoria & Bar

Evan Moore, Head Chef, Labombe by Trivet

Luke Ahearne, Chef & Co-Founder, Motorino

Nathaniel Mortley, Head Chef & Founder, 2210 by NattyCanCook

Naz Hassan, Head Chef, Lupa

People's Choice Shortlist

● Bucket List Award

Clos Maggiore

Kai Mayfair

Savoy Grill - Gordon Ramsay

The Ledbury

The Wolseley

● Gastropub of the Year Award

Harwood Arms

The Fox & Pheasant

The Lore of the Land

The Parakeet

The Plimsoll

● Neighbourhood Gem Award

Frederick's

French Society

St. JOHN Smithfield

Sune Restaurant

The Mayfair Chippy

● Opening of the Year Award

Bonheur by Matt Abé

Corenucopia by Clare Smyth

Hawksmoor St Pancras

Singburi

Tempo

● Standout Service Award

CORE by Clare Smyth

Humble Chicken

Portland Restaurant

Rita's

Trinity

