OpenTable reveals Valentine's Day Dining Trends 2026

New OpenTable consumer research reveals nearly half (49%) of Brits are planning to dine out on Valentine's Day 2026*

49% of Brits believe Valentine's Day is becoming more about celebrating all relationships rather than just a romantic connection*

OpenTable helps diners skip the search, as it launches its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list for 2026**

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable data shows dining on Valentine's Day in 2025 increased by 27% year-over-year (YoY).*** This year, nearly half of Brits (49%) say they plan to dine out on Valentine's Day - consumer research suggests that 7% more Brits will dine out this year for Valentine's Day compared to 2025.* However, securing the perfect table isn't always easy, as Brits are currently spending an average of two hours and 14 minutes searching for the right spot.* To help diners skip the search, OpenTable has released its annual Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2026, based on diners reviews and dining metrics.**

The news trends shaping Valentine's Day dining in 2026:

Price of romance: Nearly half of Brits (44%) are expecting to spend more at restaurants this Valentine's Day than they did last year.* This follows last year's trend, as OpenTable data revealed an 11% year-over-year increase in average spend per person on Valentine's Day across the UK in 2025, the highest spend increase compared to other key occasions.***

Friendship love: 41% of Brits plan to celebrate Galentine's or Palentine's Day (13th February) this year and dining is at the heart of this trend, with over half (59%) planning to celebrate at a restaurant.*

Romance redefined: Valentine's Day is also being embraced as a social occasion for some. 30% of Brits would consider a double date at a restaurant on Valentine's Day, while singles are just as open to dining out, with over half (51%) saying they would go to a restaurant for a first date on the special day.*

Self love: Solo dining is also becoming more widely accepted, with 49% of Brits saying it's socially acceptable to dine alone on Valentine's Day, rising to 65% among Millennials and 64% among Gen Z.

"It's clear that UK diners are changing how they celebrate Valentine's Day, with 49% now seeing it as a day to celebrate all relationships, not just the romantic kind, making it more inclusive and social*" said Sasha Shaker, Senior Director at OpenTable in the UK and Ireland. "However, this still means that no matter who you're sharing the table with, you want to get the backdrop right. Our Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list for 2026 helps diners discover their perfect spot, whether it's an intimate table for two or group dining space."

This year's Top 100 Romantic List highlights standout restaurants across the UK offering private dining rooms perfect for celebrating with loved ones this Valentine's Day, including Andrew Edmunds in London, Hawksmoor Liverpool and Opheem in Birmingham.

Finding the perfect match

According to consumer research, food remains a key ingredient in relationship success, with half (50%) of the UK believing that 'culinary compatibility' with their partner is important (e.g. enjoying the same food or same style of dining out).* This sentiment is even stronger among younger generations, rising to 60% for Gen Z and 59% for Millennials.*

When it comes to romantic dining, small behaviours can make a big impression. Consumer research shows the top red flags when dining out with a date are being rude to restaurant staff (81%), not having any table manners (78%) and showing up late (62%).* On the flip side, the top green flags include a date going out of their way to compliment the restaurant service (64%), offering to cover the whole bill (62%) and leaving a generous tip (61%), proving that how someone treats others at the table is just as important as what's on the menu.*

For those looking to find the perfect food match this Valentine's Day, OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list for 2026** offers something to suit every taste and compatibility. From candlelit dinners to charming interiors, the newly released list highlights standout spots across the country based on diner reviews and dining metrics, including new entries Le Cafe du Marche in London, Little Capo in Edinburgh and Ember in Sunderland.

The complete list of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2026 can be viewed here and below in alphabetical order (per location). To discover more Valentine's Day trends, visit here.

Bedfordshire

Berkshire

Birmingham

Brighton

Bristol

Buckinghamshire

Cheshire

Cornwall

Edinburgh

Essex

Glasgow

Hampshire

Herefordshire

Kent

Lincolnshire

Liverpool

London

Manchester

Newcastle and Northumberland

Norfolk

North Wales

Oxford

South Wales

Surrey

Warwickshire

Yorkshire

NOTES TO EDITORS

*Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 1,502 British consumers, with minimum quotas applied across major cities. Fieldwork was carried out between December 20, 2025, and January 2, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality. Brits who dined out last year and expect to dine out this year = Valentine's Day diners

**The Top 100 Romantic Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in the UK for 2026 list is generated from over 600,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "romantic." The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

***OpenTable data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners, including per average spend when noted, from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the UK on Valentine's Day (14th February) and other key occasions: Easter Sunday (20th April), Mother's Day (30th March), Father's Day (15th June) in 2025 and compared it to the same time period in 2024.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.