Open Letter to the Shareholders of Spark Networks SE

Nevertheless, we are disappointed with this development in our share price and we are also keenly aware that our status as a foreign private issuer and our bi-annual reporting frequency may make it difficult for our owners to monitor our progress. Therefore, we are introducing periodic shareholder letters to fill the gaps within our reporting calendar. We will use these letters to update our shareholders on developments within Spark.

Our Market

The Dating industry continues to benefit from growing acceptance of meeting romantic partners online. In the last five years, studies show that meeting online has become the most popular way couples meet, eclipsing meeting through friends for the first time around 20131. With nearly 40% of romantic relationships now beginning online, we believe that the increased usage of online dating sites and applications will be a long-term tailwind for Spark, as we continue to expand our portfolio both geographically and across a growing list of unique brands.

Within the Dating market there are, broadly speaking, two distinct customer segments: casual dating and serious relationships. The market for casual dating has seen significant growth in recent years. This growth is best evidenced by the expansion of Tinder to over $1 billion in annual revenue since its launch in 2012. While Tinder is the biggest player in the casual market there are also others that compete with specialized offerings and differentiated products such as Bumble and Grindr. These offerings have resonated with younger consumers, and often employ "freemium" revenue models which prioritize engagement ahead of monetization.

The market for serious relationships, in contrast, has not grown rapidly in the past few years and continues to be dominated by established brands with strong local offerings like Match.com, Parship in Germany, and our Zoosk, Christian Mingle and EliteSingles brands. Consumers looking for serious relationships tend to be over 40 years of age and exhibit a higher willingness to pay for a premium product. Accordingly, the vast majority of the leading serious dating brands generate the bulk of their revenues through subscription fees.

Our Strategy

We are active in the market of serious relationships and have grown in recent years through a combination of organic growth and also by acquiring and integrating local, niche market leaders. Through the acquisitions of Jdate, JSwipe, and Christian Mingle, Attractive World in France, and Zoosk we have quadrupled our revenue from €60 million in 2015 to approximately €250 million on a pro forma basis in 20182. Our Adjusted EBITDA growth has outpaced our Revenue growth, expanding from less than €2 million in 2015 to over €30 million on a pro forma basis in 20182. We believe that there is significant operating leverage in our business model, and we have an established track record of leveraging our low-cost Berlin operations to support our increasing portfolio of brands.

Our strategy can be divided into three phases:

Phase 1: Reach critical scale to unlock profitability potential

Through the acquisition of Zoosk we have more than doubled our revenue base and are progressing toward our goal of delivering over $50 million in 2020 adjusted EBITDA (€45 million) once the acquisition has been fully integrated. This EBITDA target represents a margin of roughly 20%, which is still below the 30-40% margin we believe to be the long-term potential of a dating company with our scale. As we mentioned in our earnings call last month, we are on track with our integration efforts at Zoosk and have consolidated our marketing teams and technology efforts, allowing us to reduce headcount by 40% without negatively impacting our operational or marketing efficiency as we leverage our more sophisticated Berlin setup. We are continuing to remove overhead costs from Zoosk while also working to improve marketing efficiency and customer conversion rates within the Zoosk platform. We expect to shed more than two-thirds of the San Francisco headcount by year end, 80% by the end of April 2020, and to fully exit San Francisco by the end of June 2020.

Phase 2: Consolidate the serious dating segment and build a profitable core

We believe that over the next five years a clear global leader in serious dating will arise alongside the Match Group and that we are well positioned to emerge as that leader. While there is little growth in this segment of the market, we expect this to become a highly profitable core for our business, in a similar way to what the Match Group has with Match.com, OurTime, and OkCupid. With meaningful market share in the US and Europe, experience successfully integrating acquisitions, and the know-how to launch differentiated new brands, we have the scale, the technological platform, and the experience to capitalize upon the opportunity at hand. To this end, we are building a single, highly-flexible, shared technology platform to efficiently support our global portfolio of serious dating brands.

Phase 3: New Growth Initiatives

We have a strong track record of successfully launching new brands and entering new geographies. In 2015 we entered the US market for the first time with EliteSingles, four years later we have become the second largest player in North America. In 2017 we launched SilverSingles, our newest brand targeting users over 50 years of age, a brand that has quickly become our largest growth driver and a key player in its niche. Our near-term focus is to realize all the Zoosk synergies, in order to drive increases in profitability and de-lever our balance sheet. Looking to 2020 and beyond, we expect to utilize a portion of the cash generated by our serious dating brands to augment our portfolio through new freemium product launches and further geographic expansion.

Current performance

As we first announced in March of this year, and have reiterated multiple times – most recently within our mid-year earnings announcement a few weeks ago – we remain focused on integrating the Zoosk acquisition and delivering over $50 million in 2020 Adjusted EBITDA. We remain very confident in our ability to achieve this goal, and believe that the resulting cash generation will provide us with the financial flexibility to first lower our cost of capital and then make responsible investments in marketing and product initiatives that will drive Spark's long-term growth.

Finally, we would like to use the opportunity to welcome Bert Althaus, our new CFO. Bert was previously Senior Vice President of Finance for home24 SE (H24.DE), a German-listed leader in online-furniture retailing across Europe and Latin America. We expect Bert's experiences helping to scale a diverse and high-growth organization to prove valuable as Spark continues to expand in the coming years.

We hope that this letter has helped to shed more light on our plans and the status of our progress.

The Spark Networks Management Team

1 "Disintermediating your friends: How Online Dating in the United States displaces other ways of meeting". Rosenfeld, Thomas & Hausen. Published in 2019 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Volume 116, issue 36.

2 Pro Forma results are inclusive of Zoosk full year results.

