Online Nominations are now Open for Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards to be Held at Rixos Premium Dubai on 12th June 2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The most awaited Popular Choice award for talented Chefs is back in Dubai for the second season

After 5 consecutive and successful award ceremonies in Middle East and Africa, Hozpitality Group is pleased to announce the 2nd "Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards" on 12th June, 2019 at the luxurious Rixos Premium Dubai. The Awards are in partnership with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA for Young Chefs.

"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners are purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on June 12th, 2019. We also have some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards. The evening will also have cook off among some young chefs and the winners will be presented with the Young Chef of the Year trophy," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MENA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

We will also be having a live cook off and awarding some young chefs at the Award night added Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild. For the 1st Round Recipes, all Chefs are invited to send one Recipe along with pictures by email to email@hozpitality.com. The 2nd Round, Semi Finals will be held between 16 chefs at ICCA. The finalists will then battle out at the Award night for the prestigious "Young Chef of the Year Trophy, added Chef Uwe.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for Chefs working within:

Hotels/Resorts/Apartments

Airlines (Domestic & international)

(Domestic & international) Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Facilities Management Companies

Judging Criteria

Judging will be a combination of end-users and trade professionals, our network members and the Judging Panel. As an Official entrant, after the enrollment dead line, you will receive your specific company's voting website link, to distribute to your selected end-users, colleagues and trade professionals, for voting accordingly. The final consolidation will be carried out which will include online votes and Panel's votes, explained Raj Bhatt.

For any more information regarding the awards please write to email@hozpitality.com

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality consists a database of over 1 million registered hospitality professionals in in its 2 websites, http://www.hozpitality.com - "Dedicated hospitality website for Jobs in Middle East, Africa and Asia" and http://www.hozpitalityplus.com - "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals through monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

From hospitality jobs in Dubai and the UAE, retail jobs in Asia, and cruising jobs around the world, millions of workers all around the globe are proud to call themselves hospitality employees. Whether you want to greet hotel guests in Dubai, Frankfurt, Davos; become an executive chef in Abu Dhabi or Tokyo; or serve up coffee in Qatar, there is a rewarding hospitality career designed to match your unique skills and interests. To find prospective global hospitality jobs, just search by industry, department, level, and/or location. You can also search by keyword(s), such as "Dubai hotel jobs" or "Qatar hotel jobs".

In addition to listing jobs in Dubai, UAE, Mumbai, Europe and around the world, Hozpitality.com offers professional CV designing, a community network for employers and job seekers, a directory of hospitality suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, hospitality travel bookings etc. We do more than just list jobs; we provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite. Advertise or find cruise ship jobs, catering jobs, travel jobs, sous chef jobs, and more with Hozpitality.com, a world of opportunities…

The dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite, network, benefit and share.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- http://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

http://www.hozpitality.com, http://www.hozpitalityplus.com, http://www.hozpitalityplusevents.com, http://www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971-4-334-31-77, Fax:- +971-4-334-31-78

Email:- raj@hozpitality.com



http://www.hozpitality.com

http://www.hozpitalityplus.com

http://www.vronline.ae

Visit: https://www.hozpitalityplus.com/newsroom

SOURCE Hozpitality Group