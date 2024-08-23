OneOdio Debuts the Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones and the OpenRock X Forbidden City Special Edition at IFA 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a professional audio brand with over a decade of experience, is seizing the opportunity at IFA 2024 (Sept. 6-10) to unveil its latest cutting-edge DJ wireless headphones—Studio Max 1. Additionally, OneOdio's sub-brand, OpenRock, will debut its highly anticipated Forbidden City edition for the OpenRock X, which has been generating significant buzz online.

Four-In-One DJ Headphones Revolution: OneOdio Studio Max 1 Debuts at IFA 2024

After over two years of preparation, the Studio Max 1 is set to make its long-awaited debut at IFA, representing OneOdio's groundbreaking innovation in the headphone market. Designed for both DJs and audiophiles, the Studio Max 1 offers four versatile modes: ultra-low latency wireless mode with LC3+ codec, 3.5mm wired monitoring mode, DJ or 6.35mm wired mode, and a portable Bluetooth mode. Featuring advanced Ultra-Low Latency 2.0 technology, this newcomer achieves an impressive 20 ms connection speed, delivering real-time, crystal-clear sound for DJs during performances.

The Studio Max 1 also stands out with its dual Hi-Res audio certification and LDAC technology, ensuring exceptional sound quality. Addressing battery life concerns, it boasts an impressive 120-hour capacity, allowing DJs to perform worry-free without power interruptions while everyday users enjoy extended use.

Unlock More Thrills: Live DJ Performances and OpenRock X Forbidden City Edition

To offer a more immersive experience with Studio Max 1, we've boldly invited top DJs to wear the headphones and perform live at the 2024 IFA exhibition! Albert Breaker, a two-time European Tour Music Fest winner, will enchant the audience with his Afro/Latin house beats. Following him, Arianna Triassi, a two-time "Dance Music Awards" finalist and top-five Italian DJ, will take the stage to perform and unveil her exclusive co-branded edition of Studio Max 1. Both DJs will showcase OneOdio's professional headphones, delivering an engaging experience and connecting with fans on-site.

Meanwhile, OpenRock, OneOdio's partner brand, will unveil the red Forbidden City gift box edition of the OpenRock X. This exclusive edition features headphones in a striking, previously unreleased red color. The design showcases a unique dragon pattern symbolizing Chinese culture, while the packaging mirrors the grandeur of the Forbidden City, a historic Chinese landmark with over 600 years of history. This edition seamlessly blends modern audio technology with traditional Chinese heritage, highlighting OpenRock's commitment to cultural exchange and offering collectors a refined and distinguished experience.

Visit Us at IFA Berlin: Exclusive Gifts Await

We are confident that this year's IFA exhibition will be an unprecedented and exceptional experience for everyone! Join us at Hall 12, Booth 103 (66 sqm) to discover unique audio innovations from OneOdio and OpenRock. Every participant will have the chance to win special gifts. Stay updated and get the latest information by following OpenRock and OneOdio on social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488359/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488360/image.jpg