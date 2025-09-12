BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio and OpenRock, two leading innovators in the audio industry, proudly announced the successful conclusion of their participation at IFA 2025, one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibitions. Over the course of five exciting days, the brands captivated thousands of visitors with immersive product experiences, engaging activities, and headline product launches.

OneOdio and OpenRock Conclude a Successful Showcase at IFA 2025

The joint booth of OneOdio and OpenRock became a highlight of the exhibition, drawing significant attention from consumers, industry professionals, and media alike. The brands' latest audio solutions resonated strongly with the European audience, reaffirming the companies' commitment to delivering products that combine superior performance, comfort, and innovative design.

Event Highlights: DJ Show & On-Site Raffle

Among the most talked-about moments were the exclusive DJ performance and an interactive raffle event, both of which drew large crowds to the booth. Attendees not only enjoyed a live music experience but also had the chance to win premium audio gear, creating a vibrant and unforgettable atmosphere that reflected the energy and creativity of both brands.

Spotlight on New Products

The unveiling of the OpenRock Link 20, the world's first open-ear headset with an interchangeable magnetic boom mic, and the OneOdio Studio Max 1, the company's latest professional-grade over-ear headphones, received overwhelming acclaim. Visitors and media praised the products for their cutting-edge design, superior audio quality, and user-centric innovation, positioning them as standout launches in this year's IFA.

A Commitment to the Future

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of OneOdio and OpenRock stated:

"IFA 2025 has been a milestone for us. The warm reception from European users and partners strengthens our resolve to continue investing in research and development. We are committed to delivering high-quality audio products tailored to the needs of the European market and to building long-term connections with our global community."

The success at IFA 2025 marks another important step in OneOdio and OpenRock's global expansion. With plans to further strengthen their presence in Europe, the brands remain dedicated to innovation, quality, and the pursuit of exceptional listening experiences.

About OneOdio and OpenRock

OneOdio is a global audio brand dedicated to delivering professional-grade sound for creators, musicians, and everyday listeners. With a strong presence in over 100 countries, OneOdio has built its reputation on combining studio-quality performance with stylish, comfortable design — making premium audio accessible to everyone.

OpenRock, a sub-brand of OneOdio, focuses on pioneering open-ear audio innovations. Designed for modern lifestyles, OpenRock products blend safety, comfort, and high-fidelity sound, allowing users to stay connected to both their music and their environment. From outdoor adventures to daily communication, OpenRock is redefining how people experience headphones.

Together, OneOdio and OpenRock are committed to continuous innovation, research and development, and bringing superior audio solutions to a global audience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770846/OneOdio_OpenRock_Conclude_a_Successful_Showcase_IFA_2025.jpg