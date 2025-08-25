Get Ready for an Unmissable Audio Experience: OneOdio and OpenRock to Light Up IFA 2025

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA 2025 is just around the corner, and OneOdio and OpenRock are gearing up to deliver one of the most exciting audio showcases of the year! From September 5–9, join us in Hall 11.2, Booth 129 in Berlin for a hands-on look at our latest innovations, exclusive giveaways, and immersive sound experiences you won't want to miss.

Whether you're an audiophile, a tech enthusiast, or a fitness lover, the two brands are bringing something special for everyone.

(OneOdio & OpenRock at IFA 2025-Shape the Future of Audio)

Spotlight Products You'll Want to Try First

Be among the first to experience our newest and best-selling audio gear:

OneOdio Studio Max 1 – Wireless pro headphones for DJs, creators, and audiophiles, with great sound, ultra-low latency, and 4-mode connectivity.

OneOdio Focus A6 – Stylish hybrid ANC headphones with up to -48dB noise cancellation, smart app control, and unbeatable value.

OpenRock S2 – The next-generation open-ear sports earbuds with dynamic bass and a secure, pressure-free fit for all-day wear.

Plus, catch the crowd-favorite OneOdio Focus A10 and OpenRock X in action at the booth.

Spin to Win – Daily Giveaways & Surprises

Visitors to our booth will have a chance to Spin & Win every day. From brand-new headphones to limited-edition accessories and IFA-exclusive gift packs, there's always something exciting up for grabs. Simply scan the QR code onsite, give the wheel a spin, and claim your prize instantly!

All-Day Live DJ Vibes + Exclusive Deals

What's an audio booth without music? Enjoy live DJ sets throughout the day, powered by OneOdio's pro DJ headphones. You'll feel the bass, hear the clarity, and see the difference for yourself. Don't forget to scan for exclusive IFA discounts—up to 20% off select models.

Why You Shouldn't Miss This

"IFA is our biggest moment of the year to connect with users, friends, and the global tech community," says Jack Lee, the CEO of the brands. "This year, we're bringing not just great products, but great energy."

"OpenRock is all about freedom and movement. We can't wait to let visitors experience the difference our open-ear design makes—especially when paired with real sound in a real setting," adds Jack Lee.

Whether you're coming for the tech, the tunes, or the giveaways, Hall 11.2, Booth 129 is where the real sound happens at IFA 2025. Mark your calendars—we'll see you there!

About OneOdio & OpenRock

OneOdio is a professional audio brand committed to high-performance sound for music lovers, DJs, creators, and audio professionals worldwide. Known for its studio-quality sound, superior comfort, and exceptional value, OneOdio is trusted in studios, live performances, and everyday listening.

OpenRock is an innovative audio brand specializing in open-ear and communication earbuds. Designed for both active lifestyles and professional use, OpenRock delivers powerful sound with all-day comfort and situational awareness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746765/OneOdio___OpenRock_IFA_2025_Shape_Future_Audio.jpg