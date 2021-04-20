Odoo Records Unstoppable Growth

When Covid-19 hit the world in the beginning of 2020, many organizations and employees braced themselves during the unprecedented times. Odoo, leaning on its own software, continued to run their business, grasping market opportunities, and assisting their regional clients and partners to grow their own businesses. Optimal strategies taken up by Odoo, allowed the office to grow both in number of staff as well as clients. Currently supporting 600,000+ users in the Middle East with its business applications, including renowned companies such as PepsiCo, KFC, Geely Auto Group, MoTeC Middle East, STRATA, and Morgan International. Odoo's unique value proposition is for its Apps to be user-friendly and fully integrated. Working with their expanding partner network, that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic grew by over 40% to 430+ partners in the region, has helped form new streams of revenue for companies hit by COVID-19.

With more than 5 million users worldwide, Odoo's solutions are designed to support businesses of all sizes, with a flexible suite of Apps to run and manage all aspects of a business. Odoo's functionality encompasses traditional ERP, including accounting, stock, and CRM, as well as broader business needs such as project management, marketing, human resources, website, eCommerce, and more. With a modular approach, Odoo provides affordable and easy-to-use software that scales with business needs as a company grows.

Odoo operates with an open core business model, a model based on community, knowledge sharing, and transparency. While traditional ERP is expensive and frequently fails to adapt to the unique needs of a business, Odoo focused on listening to the companies they help serve. Providing solutions that fit the businesses in the Middle East, helping them bridge the gap between different departments.

With revenue growth consistently above 50% over the last ten years, Odoo is a leading technology success story, operating international offices in Belgium, Luxembourg, USA, India, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Dubai, simplifying the way businesses operate globally. With its flexible suite of applications and a relentless focus on product, Odoo is ideally positioned to capture a compelling market opportunity, recruit top talent for their regional headquarter, and provide the necessary tools for regional companies to run their businesses successfully.

About Odoo

Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one open source business software for companies worldwide ranging from startups (1 user) to large enterprises (300,000+ users). Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem combining the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated, and scalable business applications. The software is available online on www.odoo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490460/Odoo_Middle_East.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490461/Odoo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.odoo.com/



SOURCE Odoo Middle East DMCC