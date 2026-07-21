Observability Tools and Platforms Market worth $22.99 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Observability Tools & Platforms Market size will grow to USD 22.99 billion by 2031 from USD 11.91 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

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Observability Tools & Platforms Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 10.47 billion

USD 10.47 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 11.91 billion

USD 11.91 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 22.99 billion

USD 22.99 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 14.1%

Observability Tools & Platforms Market Trends & Insights:

The Observability Tools & Platforms Market is witnessing rapid growth as enterprises accelerate cloud-native adoption, distributed application development, and AI-driven IT operations.

By offering, services are projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for implementation, managed observability, and platform optimization expertise.

By solution, distributed tracing is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of microservices and cloud-native architectures.

By telemetry type, events, profiles, and traces are projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, driven by AI-powered diagnostics and deep application insights.

North America to lead the market

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The market is expanding as enterprises operate increasingly distributed applications across cloud-native, hybrid-cloud, and on-premises environments. Growing Kubernetes adoption, microservices architectures, and DevOps practices generate larger volumes of logs, metrics, traces, events, and profiles requiring unified analysis. Organizations are adopting observability platforms to correlate telemetry, identify performance degradation, and accelerate root-cause analysis across complex technology stacks. OpenTelemetry adoption is improving instrumentation consistency, while artificial intelligence supports anomaly detection, incident investigation, and operational automation. These capabilities strengthen digital resilience, reduce service disruptions, and support dependable application experiences across global industries worldwide.

By telemetry type, the metrics segment to hold the largest market size.

By telemetry type, the metrics segment is expected to hold the largest Observability Tools & Platforms Market share. Applications, cloud infrastructure, containers, databases, networks, and digital services continuously generate numerical performance indicators supporting real-time operational monitoring. Enterprises rely on metrics for dashboards, alerting, capacity planning, anomaly detection, service-level monitoring, and infrastructure optimization. Expanding cloud-native deployments and Kubernetes environments sustain demand for scalable metrics collection and analysis. Integration with logs, traces, and events further strengthens metrics as a foundational source for monitoring system health and application performance.

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By solution, the distributed tracing segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By solution, the distributed tracing segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Observability Tools & Platforms Market during the forecast period. Expanding microservices, Kubernetes, serverless computing, and distributed cloud architectures have increased the complexity of tracking requests across interconnected services. Distributed tracing enables development and operations teams to identify latency sources, service dependencies, and transaction failures across application environments. Growing OpenTelemetry adoption is simplifying standardized trace collection, while AI-assisted analytics improve anomaly detection and root-cause investigation. These capabilities are accelerating adoption across cloud-native enterprises requiring deeper application visibility.

North America to lead the market

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market for the Observability Tools & Platforms Market, supported by widespread cloud-native adoption, mature digital infrastructure, and strong enterprise technology investments. The region hosts leading hyperscale cloud providers, software vendors, and digital-native enterprises operating large-scale distributed applications requiring continuous observability across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Organizations increasingly deploy application performance monitoring, distributed tracing, infrastructure monitoring, and AI-driven operational analytics to improve service reliability and accelerate incident resolution. OpenTelemetry adoption continues expanding across enterprises, enabling standardized telemetry collection and interoperability between observability platforms. In June 2026, Datadog acquired Adaptive ML to strengthen AI-powered autonomous operations by combining specialized artificial intelligence models with production observability data, reinforcing innovation across cloud operations. Growing investments in Kubernetes, DevOps, Site Reliability Engineering, cybersecurity, and enterprise application modernization continue generating sustained demand for unified observability platforms capable of delivering real-time operational intelligence, automated root-cause analysis, and proactive performance optimization across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

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Top Companies in Observability Tools & Platforms Market:

The Top Companies in Observability Tools & Platforms Market are Datadog (US), Dynatrace (US), Splunk (US), New Relic (US), Elastic (US), IBM (US), Grafana Labs (US), SolarWinds (US), ServiceNow (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), LogicMonitor (US), Coralogix (Israel), Chronosphere (US), ScienceLogic (US), Honeycomb (US), Sentry (US), Acceldata (US), Kentik (US), and Arize AI (US).

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