Structural Adhesives Market worth $19.83 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Structural Adhesives Market size was USD 14.75 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 19.83 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.09% between 2026 and 2031.

Browse 280 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Structural Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Structural Adhesives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 14.75 billion

USD 14.75 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.83 billion

USD 19.83 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.09%

Structural Adhesives Market Trends & Insights:

The structural adhesives market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by advancements in adhesive chemistry and the increasing shift toward lightweight, high-performance manufacturing technologies. Industries are increasingly replacing traditional welding and mechanical fastening with structural adhesives to improve product durability, reduce component weight, and streamline production processes. Growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, sustainable manufacturing, and advanced material integration further strengthens the role of structural adhesives as a critical joining solution across modern industrial applications.

Asia Pacific dominated the global structural adhesives market in 2025, accounting for a share of 49.1%, in terms of value.

By substrate, the metals segment dominated the overall structural adhesives market in 2025.

By resin, the epoxy segment held the largest share in the overall structural adhesives market in 2025.

By technology, the water-based segment led the overall structural adhesives market in 2025.

The wind segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.02%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Henkel AG & KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Arkema S.A., 3M Company, and Sika AG are identified as key players in the global structural adhesives market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Permabond LLC, SCIGRIP Adhesives, and L&L Products, Inc., among other emerging players, hold strong positions in specialized niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future market leaders in the structural adhesives market.

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Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on products that deliver consistent performance throughout their service life, increasing the demand for structural adhesives. These adhesives create permanent bonds that maintain strength under continuous mechanical loads, vibration, moisture, and changing environmental conditions. Strong bond durability helps improve the overall reliability of assembled products while supporting lower maintenance requirements. Industries are increasingly selecting bonding technologies that contribute to long product life and dependable structural performance. Structural adhesives also help maintain dimensional stability and reduce the possibility of joint failure during operation. As product quality and lifecycle performance become important purchasing considerations, manufacturers continue integrating structural adhesives into their production processes, supporting steady market expansion.

By substrate, the plastics segment accounted for the second-largest share of the structural adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025.

Plastics accounted for the second-largest share of the structural adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing conventional materials with engineering plastics in structural components due to their design flexibility, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance. Materials such as polycarbonate, ABS, nylon, polypropylene, and reinforced thermoplastics are widely used across automotive, constructions, medical, and industrial equipment applications. Structural adhesives provide reliable bonding without damaging molded plastic parts or creating stress concentrations associated with mechanical fastening. This enables manufacturers to maintain component quality while simplifying assembly processes. As engineering plastics continue expanding into load-bearing and semi-structural applications, demand for structural adhesives designed specifically for plastic substrates continues to increase across multiple manufacturing industries.

By resin, the PU segment held the second-largest share in the global structural adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025.

PU resin held the second-largest share of the structural adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025. Growing production of commercial vessels, recreational boats, yachts, and marine equipment is creating strong demand for PU resin in structural adhesives. Marine manufacturers require bonding materials capable of maintaining durable adhesion across fiberglass, composites, wood, and metal components used throughout vessel construction. Polyurethane structural adhesives provide the flexibility needed to accommodate continuous movement generated during marine operation while maintaining reliable structural performance. Increasing investment in marine tourism, coastal transportation, fishing fleets, and leisure boating is expanding boat manufacturing activities across multiple regions. This growth encourages wider adoption of polyurethane adhesive technologies, supporting higher PU resin consumption throughout structural adhesive applications serving the global marine industry.

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By technology, the solvent-based segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The solvent-based segment accounted for the second-largest share in the overall structural adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025. Metal fabrication remains one of the most important end-use sectors supporting solvent-based structural adhesive demand. Industrial equipment, storage systems, fabricated assemblies, agricultural machinery, and commercial vehicle components increasingly utilize structural adhesives to strengthen bonded joints while improving manufacturing flexibility. Solvent-based formulations provide excellent adhesion on metallic surfaces, making them suitable for large structural assemblies subjected to continuous operational stress. Their compatibility with various metal substrates enables manufacturers to produce durable products with consistent bonding quality. As investments continue across heavy engineering, industrial manufacturing, and fabrication industries, solvent-based structural adhesives maintain strong demand as reliable bonding materials for metal-based structural assemblies.

By application, the building & construction segment held the second-largest market share in 2025.

The building & construction segment held the second-largest share in the overall structural adhesives industry, in terms of value, in 2025. Continuous investment in residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure projects is driving the adoption of structural adhesives across the construction sector. Modern buildings increasingly incorporate advanced construction materials and engineered structural systems that require durable bonding solutions capable of delivering reliable long-term performance. Structural adhesives provide strong and uniform bonds across a wide range of construction materials while supporting efficient installation processes. Their ability to enhance structural integrity without adding excessive weight makes them suitable for diverse building applications. As governments and private developers continue expanding construction activities worldwide, the demand for structural adhesives is increasing steadily across building and infrastructure projects.

Europe was the second-largest market for structural adhesives, in terms of value, in 2025.

In 2025, Europe was the second-largest market in the global structural adhesives market. Europe is advancing circular manufacturing models that emphasize durable products, component repair, refurbishment, and material recovery across multiple industries. Structural adhesives support these objectives by creating reliable bonds that improve product lifespan and structural integrity across automotive, industrial equipment, furniture, and construction applications. Manufacturers increasingly develop products designed for extended service life, making high-performance bonding materials an essential part of production. Adhesive technologies also enable the assembly of modern material combinations used in sustainable product designs. As industries continue investing in resource-efficient manufacturing and long-life engineered products, structural adhesives experience steady demand across Europe's evolving industrial ecosystem.

Key Players

The leading structural adhesives companies include Henkel AG & KGaA (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Arkema S.A. (France), 3M Company (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), among others.

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