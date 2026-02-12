NYSE Content Update: Forgent Power Solutions, Post IPO, to Ring Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 12th

Forgent Power Solutions to ring Opening Bell Speed Speed Brazilian bank AGI debuted for trade on Wednesday

Markets are higher after mixed reactions to yesterday's hotter than expected Jobs Report as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs .

. Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) is celebrating its early February IPO this morning with shares having jumped 22% since trading began.

(NYSE: FPS) is celebrating its early February IPO this morning with shares having jumped 22% since trading began. Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) CEO Dr. Reid Waldman will join NYSE Live to discuss company shares popping more than 150% since pricing its IPO last week.

(NYSE: MANE) CEO Dr. Reid Waldman will join NYSE Live to discuss company shares popping more than 150% since pricing its IPO last week. The NYSE announced the launch of the NYSE Texas Advisory Board, developed to support its mission of offering public companies a listing and trading venue centered within the Southwestern U.S.

Opening Bell

Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell

Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) celebrates its recent IPO

