NYSE Content Update: Grindr Reports 28% Full Year Revenue Growth in Q4 Earnings

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
27 Feb, 2026, 13:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on February 27th
- Stocks are mixed Friday morning as investors digest fresh economic data including the January PPI Report and the latest comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.
- Grindr (NYSE: GRND) released its latest earnings following Thursday's market close, revealing that its revenue jumped by 28% in 2025.
- Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) CEO David Steinberg will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss his firm's 18th straight 'beat and raise' quarter and how the company is using AI to its advantage.
- Leaders from the 13th annual IPO Summit will ring the Opening Bell and Jameis Winston, New York Giants QB, will join NYSE Live to set the scene for the day.
Opening Bell
Connor Group celebrates the 13th annual IPO Summit
Closing Bell
Quantum eMotion (NYSE American: QNC) celebrates its NYSE listing approval
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922163/NYSE_Market_Update_Feb_27.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922162/NYSE_Lumen.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
