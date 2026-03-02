NYSE Content Update: Georgia Gov. Kemp + Atlanta Mayor Dickens to Ring Bell Ahead of World Cup

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

02 Mar, 2026, 14:20 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 2nd

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Deloitte CTO to talk new AI solution on NYSE Live
This image opens in the lightbox
Quantum eMotion celebrated its recent NYSE listing

  • Equities are lower in pre-market trading after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.
  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will join NYSE Live as part of the 100-day countdown to the start of the FIFA World Cup.
  • Professional services company Deloitte unveiled its Enterprise AI Navigator solution last week and its CTO Bill Briggs will discuss how its generating value for businesses on NYSE Live
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) will ring the Closing Bell this afternoon to celebrate a new era, with incoming CEO Richard Lewis and Executive Chairman Tod Carpenter joining Taking Stock

Opening Bell
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens mark 100 days to go until FIFA World Cup 2026

Closing Bell
Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) celebrates Rich Lewis, the seventh CEO in the company's 111-year history

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923481/NYSE_Market_Update_March_2.mp4 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923480/NYSE_Quantum_eMotion_Closing_Bell.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5830713/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Grindr Reports 28% Full Year Revenue Growth in Q4 Earnings

NYSE Content Update: Grindr Reports 28% Full Year Revenue Growth in Q4 Earnings

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: 'Patty' at Center of Burger King's New BK Assistant AI Solution

NYSE Content Update: 'Patty' at Center of Burger King's New BK Assistant AI Solution

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics