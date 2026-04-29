NYSE Content Update: Bill Ackman Raises $5 Billion in Pershing Square IPO

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
29 Apr, 2026, 13:01 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 29th
- Stocks are little changed on Wednesday morning ahead of this afternoon's Fed decision, with traders expecting interest rates to hold steady.
- Four of the largest holdings by weight for the NYSX ETF – Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta – will report earnings following today's market close.
- Shares of Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) will begin trading on the NYSE today after raising $5 billion in the combined IPO.
- Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) Chairman and CEO David Garofalo will join Taking Stock to reflect on the company's five-year listing anniversary.
Opening Bell
Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) celebrate their IPO.
Closing Bell
Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) celebrates its five-year listing anniversary.
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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