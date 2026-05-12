NYSE Content Update: Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Rings Bell Ahead of Upfront Event

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New York Stock Exchange

12 May, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 12th

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Itaú BBA hosting 19th Annual LatAM CEO Conference
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Eli Lilly at the NYSE on May 11th

  • Stocks are down Tuesday morning after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the April CPI report earlier this morning.
  • ESPN Chair Jimmy Pitaro will join NYSE Live from the Disney Upfront to discuss the importance of broadcasting Super Bowl LXI, a first for the network.
  • Disney's Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz will join NYSE Live from the Disney Upfront to explain how the event represents a celebration of Disney fandom.
  • Brazil Week in NYC is underway, with Itáu BBA hosting its 19th Annual LatAm CEO Conference as part of the festivities.

Opening Bell
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) celebrates the 2026 Disney Upfront

Closing Bell
AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) celebrates its 45th anniversary of listing and 70th of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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