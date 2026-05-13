NYSE Content Update: Global Medical Response to Go Public After $479 Million IPO

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
13 May, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 13th
- Equities are higher Wednesday morning after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the April PPI report earlier today.
- Shares of NYSX component Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) rose more than 13% Tuesday after the company reported 38% year-over-year revenue growth.
- Global Medical Response (NYSE: GMRS) CEO Nick Loporcaro will join NYSE Live to reveal what's next as his company makes its trading debut.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) CFO Kenneth Krause will join Taking Stock to preview the company's 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference later this week.
Opening Bell
Global Medical Response (NYSE: GMRS) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Rollins (NYSE: ROL) continues its journey to modernize through growth and innovation
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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