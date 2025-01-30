NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 30th

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 30th

  • Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged on Wednesday
  • Mixed earnings reports for Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla
  • Apple set to report earnings after close today

