NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + 2026 Trading Begins after the S&P 500’s Strong 2025

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 2nd
- Tech stocks, especially AI names, are lifting the S&P 500 early in the first trading session of the year. Precious metals are also higher after silver and gold posted big gains in 2025.
- The S&P 500 finished last year up 16%, marking a third consecutive year of double-digit gains. Strategists expect continued strength amid economic resilience.
- Historically bullish year-end trend hasn't fully materialized—the S&P fell 0.9% in the last five sessions of 2025, but today's 0.6% gain suggests momentum may be turning.
