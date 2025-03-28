NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + The Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute rings the Opening Bell

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 28th

Pre-market update + The Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute rings the Opening Bell

  • As of Thursday's close, Wall Street was heading for its second straight week of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was pacing for a 0.8 percent rise on the week.
  • Economists predict that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index increased by 0.3 percent in February from January, and by 2.5 percent last month compared to the same period a year ago.
  • The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is ringing the Opening Bell to commemorate the fortieth anniversary of Reagan's historic visit to the NYSE, making him the only sitting U.S. President to do so.

Learn more about NYSE History + Reagan's historic visit here

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652740/NYSE_Market_Update_March_28_2025.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

