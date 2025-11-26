NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 26th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Santa Rings Opening Bell Ahead of 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Dow extended its winning streak to three days on Tuesday, jumping over 650 points on optimism for another rate cut. AI enthusiasm lifted the S&P 500 nearly 1%, while Alphabet hit a record high amid reports of AI chip talks with Meta.

Despite recent gains, the S&P 500 is down about 1.1% for November, and the Dow has slipped roughly 1%. Markets close Thursday for Thanksgiving and reopen Friday for a shortened session.

Santa rings the NYSE opening bell as Macy's celebrates its 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring iconic balloons, floats, and live performances.

Opening Bell

Macy's (NYSE: M) celebrates the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Closing Bell

Salvation Army NY kicks off the Red Kettle season

