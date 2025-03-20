NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve updates its forecast

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

20 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 20th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve updates its forecast

  • Stocks moved between gains and losses in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and updated economic forecast yesterday.
  • The Fed kept rates unchanged and lowered its GDP growth forecast for the year to 1.7 percent and upped its inflation projection to 2.8 percent.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank isn't in a hurry to cut rates further while adding that an inflationary impact from tariffs is perceived as transitory for now.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646307/NYSE_March_20_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + Federal Reserve Decision Due

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + Federal Reserve Decision Due

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Founding Anniversary as Proofpoint Teams Up with Microsoft for Cybersecurity

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Founding Anniversary as Proofpoint Teams Up with Microsoft for Cybersecurity

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

News Releases in Similar Topics