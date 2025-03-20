NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve updates its forecast

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
20 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 20th
- Stocks moved between gains and losses in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and updated economic forecast yesterday.
- The Fed kept rates unchanged and lowered its GDP growth forecast for the year to 1.7 percent and upped its inflation projection to 2.8 percent.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank isn't in a hurry to cut rates further while adding that an inflationary impact from tariffs is perceived as transitory for now.
