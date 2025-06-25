NYSE Content advisory: NYSE teams up with Money20/20 at its annual event in Europe

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/nyse/9315754-en-nyse-money-20-20-annual-event-europe

The show floor, nature stage, money beach club and moneypot podcasting stage all laid the groundwork for three action-packed days of building, networking, and partnering.

For the largest independent gathering of financial technology leaders, it's a natural fit that the NYSE teamed up with Money20/20 for future growth. Over the course of the event that ran from Tuesday, June 3, to Thursday, June 5, the NYSE announced a brand-new live show in collaboration with Money20/20 called "Taking Stock." The CEO of ING, the Netherlands' largest lender and a NYSE-listed bank, Steven van Rijswijk shared his outlook with Kristen Scholer on the main stage. NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris took part in a conversation with NYSE-listed Visa and private company Zilch, both of which made news. And companies from Deutsche Bank to Mastercard to Klarna all had announcements of their own!

As part of the Money Morning Show, the NYSE, in collaboration with Money20/20, Fintech TV, and Cheddar surprised attendees with a teaser video of "Taking Stock." The half-hour fast-paced show launches mid-August and will give viewers around the world news they can use from the trading floor after the closing bell.

When ING's CEO joined Scholer for a 1:1 following the show announcement, he outlined the bank's growth strategy. He called for more regulation and consolidation at the same time. According to van Rijswijk, the bank is actively looking at deals to expand into local markets across Europe. Still, he believes greater regulation for European banks will make it easier to navigate. According to him, ING is at the forefront of sustainability, requiring standards from clients to keep them as customers. That was a message well delivered on the nature stage!

And if that wasn't enough(!), Harris had the chance to take part in a special announcement between Visa and Zilch. In a multi-year deal, Zilch said it's partnering with Visa to accelerate growth and launch a physical card. Scholer even got the chance to see and hold the new card during her interview with Zilch CEO Philip Belamant at the NYSE's pop-up interview studio on site. Zilch has big plans, and the NYSE will be watching!

Finally, NYSE-listed behemoths Deutsche Bank and Mastercard debuted a strategic partnership on site to speed up the evolution of open banking. It enables customers to authorize payments directly from their bank accounts with real-time processing and immediate confirmation.

And Klarna, in partnership with Visa, piloted a new debit card. Dubbed the "Klarna Card," it combines debit and pay-over-time features at more than 150 million Visa merchants worldwide.

With more than 150 banks in attendance, it's clear to see it's the place where money does business.

