Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 5 January 2022 at 5.00 p.m. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Antti Herlin

Caverion Corporation has on 5 January 2022 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Antti Herlin in Caverion Corporation through Security Trading Oy ("Security Trading", a company owned by Antti Herlin, business identity code 1948052-6) has exceeded the threshold of 15 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 5 January 2022, as Security Trading Oy has acquired 100% of the share capital in Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy.

According to the announcement, the combined direct and indirect holding of Antti Herlin and Security Trading in Caverion has on 5 January 2022 increased to 21,054,392 shares, corresponding to 15.1558 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The direct and indirect holding of Security Trading in Caverion has increased to 21,020,000 shares, corresponding to 15.1310 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.1558% 0 15.1558% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.72% 0 14.72%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 34,392 21,020,000 0.0248% 15.1310% SUBTOTAL A 21,054,392 15.1558%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Antti Herlin 34,392 0.0248% 0% 0.0248% Security Trading Oy 20,470,000 14.7351% 0% 14.7351% Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy 550,000 0.3959% 0% 0.3959%

CAVERION CORPORATION

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

