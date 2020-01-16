Noor Takaful | Ethical Insurance Partners With Hozpitality Group for the 12th Annual GM Conference on 27th Jan 2020 at the Meydan Hotel Dubai

DUBAI, U.A.E, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group announces its 12th Annual Business Conference for CEO's, General Managers, HR and Finance Directors in UAE to be held in Dubai at the Meydan Hotel, Dubai on Monday, 21st Jan 2020.

"As usual, we are expecting over 150 distinguished hospitality decision makers in UAE to attend the event," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"We will have speakers from Management, HR and Sales who will be initiating an interesting topic and then discuss the same among the panel of speakers and with members attending the event," added Raj.

"We are looking forward to a great partnership with Noor Takaful for this conference which will open doors for both companies to do business together. The company has been servicing the hospitality industry with their Ethical Insurance products and the conference is just the right fit," added Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

The agenda at the event is:-

CEO Table (Growth in the Region)

Moderator:- Martin Kubler, Director, sps:affinity

Experts:- Bani Haddad, MD, Aleph Hospitality, Jay Anand, COO & CFO, Five Holdings, Laurent Voivenel, Sr. VP, Operations & Development for MEA & India, Swiss-Belhotel International

Panel Discussion:



Expo 2020 and Beyond

Moderator:- Guy Wilkinson, Director, Viability,

Panel:- Sanjive Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, Bert Fol, Regional Director, Arabian Peninsula & Turkey, Radisson Hotels, Philip Wooller, Area Director- MEA, STR, Alma Au Yeung, Corp. Dir - Strategic Projects & Partnerships- Expo 2020, Emaar Hospitality, Iftikhar Hamdani, Cluster GM, Ramada & Wyndham Hotel, Ajman

Panel Discussion:

Emiratization efforts by Hospitality Industry in 2020

Moderator:- Ghanim Al Marri, Corp. HR Emiratisation Director, JA Resorts and Hotels

Panel:- Sharihan Al Mashary, GM, Address Hotels, Mona AlHebsi, Director of HR, Jumeirah Group, John Mowatt, Training Specialist, JA Resorts & Hotels, Robert MacLean, Principal, National Hospitality Institute, Oman, Murad Ahmed, GM (UAE National), JA Resorts & Hotels

"Through Hozpitalityplus Events we have already successfully conducted 11 business networking events for the Hospitality industry in UAE. The GM and HR heads event at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the F&B heads event at the Pullman Hotel Dubai Mall of the Emirates, Sales and Marketing heads event at The Gloria Hotel, GM, HR, Training & Finance heads at the Taj Palace Hotel, Dubai and at Millennium Plaza Dubai were very successful. Hozpitalityplus Events is already benefitting the hospitality industry professionals and through this venture, we are providing a platform where the industry comes together to Network, Create Synergy and Share Best Practices," Mr. Raj Bhatt, said.

"We would also like to thank all our hospitality clients and partners who have supported us in difficult times and we are sure we will make Hozpitality Group the most preferred brand for the hospitality Industry globally.

A lot more is on the cards and we are happy that we are growing," Mr. Bhatt added.

Hozpitality.com was born in Dubai almost a decade ago and this home grown brand has successfully made its share in the market and is preferred by large, medium and small brands across Dubai, UAE and the Middle East. Hozpitality group is emerging as one of the fastest growing online media company in the Middle East and Asian market.

About NOOR TAKAFUL | Ethical Insurance:

Noor Takaful, established in early 2009, is the leading ethical insurance company at the forefront of personalised ethical insurance that offers its customers tangible value. The award-winning, Sharia-compliant insurance company, has made insurance an essential part of life. Noor Takaful proudly provides its clients with tailormade solutions for various areas of their life. This includes car takaful, medical takaful, travel takaful, family takaful, and home takaful. Expanding its services to companies of all sizes, Noor Takaful also offers corporate and SME takaful.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job Seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality consists a database of over 1 million registered hospitality professionals in in its 2 websites, www.hozpitality.com – "Dedicated hospitality website for Jobs in Middle East, Africa and Asia" and www.hozpitalityplus.com – "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates Hozpitality we reaches out to over 1 million professionals through monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite, network, benefit and share.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecasted on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

